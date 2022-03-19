News18 Afternoon Digest: Drunk Man from Madhya Pradesh Accidentally Stabs Self, Dies While Dancing in Holi Event & Other Stories

Optics of Biden-Xi ‘Call’ on Ukraine May Seem Simple. But Both Nations Walk a Tightrope on Trade

As Russia’s offensive into Ukraine continues, fragile diplomacy around the world is up for a test, and a clearer picture is yet to evolve. In contrasting, yet complementary coins of this conflict, tragic scenes unfolded in Mariupol as officials sought to rescue reportedly hundreds of people who are feared trapped in a theatre shelled by Russian forces. And at the same time, in a stage set with ‘cold’ tensions, the US and China held talks in what can be seen as a careful assessment on the road ahead for both sides amid the emerging situation. READ MORE

Want ‘Frank Exchange of Opinions’ With Modi on ‘Free & Open’ Indo-Pacific: Japan PM Kishida

Ahead of his visit to India, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he looked forward to witness for himself the ‘tremendous dynamism’ of the country, while hoping for ‘frank’ discussions on a ‘free and open’ Indo-Pacific with PM Narendra Modi. READ MORE

Bhagwant Mann Cabinet Takes Oath With 8 New MLAs, No Giantslayers Included for Now

Ten ministers, including eight first-time MLAs, were inducted in the Bhagwant Mann led government in Punjab on Saturday. Bhagwant Mann had shared the names of the 10 party MLAs on Friday who would be sworn-in as ministers and congratulated them. READ MORE

Congress Names Ripun Bora, Jeby Mather as Rajya Sabha Candidates from Assam, Kerala

The Congress on Friday declared Ripun Bora and Jeby Mather its Rajya Sabha candidates from Assam and Kerala, respectively. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Bora and Mather, a party statement said. READ MORE

Drunk Man from Madhya Pradesh Accidentally Stabs Self, Dies While Dancing in Holi Event

An inebriated man from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore died on Friday during Holi celebrations by inadvertently stabbing himself while dancing. The incident was reported at wee hours in Ban Ganga colony on Madhya Pradesh’s commercial capital Indore. A group of drunk men was dancing to the tunes of Bollywood songs when the incident occurred. READ MORE

Nykaa Shares May See an Upside of Over 50%; Should You Buy the New Age Stock?

Nykaa Stock: FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) has been given a ‘buy’ rating and a base target of Rs 1,650, suggesting limited single-digit upside ahead for the stock by Jefferies. The foreign brokerage sees the stock at Rs 900 in its worst-case scenario and at Rs 2,300 in the most bullish outcome. The India Internet opportunity is attracting players across categories, with growth mostly being at the cost of profitability, Jefferies said in a research report dated March 16. READ MORE

