News18 Afternoon Digest: Drunk US Student Urinates on Co-passenger on Delhi-Bound Flight; Will Pratima Bhoumik Be Tripura’s First Woman CM & Other Stories

Read the latest news on another ‘peeing’ case on Delhi bound flight, Tripura politics, Opposition’s letter to PM Modi over ‘misuse’ of probe agencies and other top stories.

Another ‘Peeing’ Case: Drunk US Student Urinates on Co-passenger on Delhi-Bound Flight, Put on No-fly List

A passenger flying on an American Airlines New Delhi-bound flight from New York reportedly urinated on a fellow passenger on board in an inebriated state. The accused is now under custody. READ MORE

‘My Chappal is Not a Stunt…It Keeps Me Rooted’: Will Pratima Bhoumik Be Tripura’s First Woman CM?

The BJP is yet to announce its face for the post of Chief Minister in Tripura. Among the obvious names the one that is being discussed in the corridors of politics is of the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhoumik. READ MORE

‘Transitioning from Democracy to Autocracy’: Oppn’s Letter to PM Modi Over ‘Misuse’ of Probe Agencies

A day after former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody was extended by two more days, nine opposition leaders including CM Arvind Kejriwal, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging misuse of central agencies. READ MORE

‘Cow Killers Deemed to Rot in Hell’: Allahabad HC Asks Centre to Declare it ‘Protected National Animal’

A Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has asked the Centre to enact a law to put a ban on cow slaughter and declare it as a ‘protected national animal’. “Anyone who kills cows or allows others to kill them is deemed to rot in hell for as many years as there are hairs upon his body," Justice Shamim Ahmad said while dismissing a plea seeking the quashing of criminal proceedings against a person under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955. READ MORE

Underground Pipeline Burst Makes Road Crack Open in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal, Woman Injured | On Cam

In a terrifying incident caught on camera, an underground pipeline burst in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal led to a huge chunk of the road cracking open in the middle of the day. The dramatic incident took place seconds after a woman was passing by on her scooter. READ MORE

‘Ship Stray Dogs to Assam Slaughter Houses’: Maha MLA’s Bizzare Suggestion Draws Ire

A seemingly casual statement made by Maharashtra MLA and head of Prahar Janshakti Party Bacchu Kadu reeked insensitivity and drew widespread ire. He made a bizarre remark urging the state government to ship stay dogs to Assam where they would fetch a ‘good price’. READ MORE

Video of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Car In His Hometown Leaves Fans Heartbroken, Netizens Say ‘We Miss You’

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death rocked the nation. The actor’s demise had left his fans in a state of shock and ever since his passing away, several fans have been paying tribute to the late star. His pictures and videos are all over the internet, which makes fans realise the loss. Recently, a video of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Range Rover, in his hometown, surfaced on social media. Scores of SSR fans reacted to the video, as it left them heartbroken. READ MORE

