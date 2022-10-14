News18 Afternoon Digest: EC to Announce Gujarat, Himachal Election Dates; Cases of Omicron's 'XBB Variant' Now 'Rising' in India & Other Stories

EC Set to Announce Poll Dates for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections Today

The Election Commission is likely to announce schedule for assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh on Friday. The poll body has convened a press conference at 3 pm but has not yet announced the reason. The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18 next year while that of Himachal Pradesh on January 8, 2023. READ MORE

‘Can’t You See the Difference?’ Tharoor Laments Warmer Treatment for Kharge in Cong-Quest

“No candidate is to be accorded preferential treatment." This has been the refrain of Congress president Sonia Gandhi ever since the race to replace her narrowed down to two contenders – Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor. READ MORE

Engineering Student Shubham Garg Stabbed 11 Times in Sydney in ‘Racial Attack’; 1 Arrested

An Indian student, Shubham Garg, who was pursuing PhD in mechanical engineering from the University of New South Wales in Sydney was stabbed eleven times earlier this month. The incident took place on October 6 along the Pacific Highway while he was returning to where he was staying. READ MORE

Cases of Omicron’s ‘XBB Variant’ Now ‘Rising’ in India: Should You Fear ‘Immunity-evasive’ Strain?

Omicron’s new XBB subvariant has now accounted for 71 cases across a few states, with Maharashtra reporting its first five infections on Thursday, joining West Bengal, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu on the list. Odisha reported 33 cases in a fortnight, followed by Bengal (17) and Tamil Nadu (16), according to reports. READ MORE

Wholesale Price Inflation Eases To 10.7% In September; Diesel Sees Highest Price Rise

The country’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation softened to 10.7 per cent in September 2022, compared with the 12.41 per cent recorded in August 2022, according to the latest data from the commerce and industry ministry. This is the 18th consecutive month that the WPI inflation has remained in double digits. READ MORE

India and Pakistan Not To Play Any Bilateral Series Till 2027

India and Pakistan won’t be facing each other in any bilateral series till 2027. In the Future Tours Programme (FTP) for the 2023-2027 cycle sent to all state associations, the board has not mentioned any bilateral games with Pakistan as they have kept those columns blank. READ MORE

Aye Zindagi Review: Revathy and Satyajeet Dubey’s Film on Organ Donation is Heartfelt and Touching

From lack of awareness, reluctance on the part of the family and even superstition, which is a hindrance to saving lives, there are several barriers to organ donation in our country. Debutante director Anirban’s Aye Zindagi sheds light on the ethically complex, time-consuming and emotionally draining process of organ donation. Based on a true story, the film walks a delicate line between mostly facts and very little fiction. READ MORE

