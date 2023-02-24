Home » News » India » News18 Afternoon Digest: ED Gets 3-Day Custody of Sukesh Chandrashekhar; PM Modi Addresses Rally in Nagaland & More

News18 Afternoon Digest: ED Gets 3-Day Custody of Sukesh Chandrashekhar; PM Modi Addresses Rally in Nagaland & More

Here are top stories this evening: Congress Plenary Session Begins in Chhattisgarh; Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka Skip 1st Day; BRO Invites Bids to Build Key Shinkun La Tunnel for Quickest Route to Ladakh and more

February 24, 2023

ED had sought 4 days more of Sukesh Chandrashekhar's custody (IANS/File Photo)
PM Modi Addresses Rally in Poll-bound Nagaland, Slams Congress for ‘Using Northeast as ATM’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive audience in poll-bound Nagaland where he slammed the Congress government and hailed the BJP and its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) for a wave of development in the state. READ MORE

ED Gets 3-Day Extension of Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s Custody; Conman Admits to Paying Satyendar Jain

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Friday admitted to giving Rs 70 Crore from the money he laundered from Japna M Singh to jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain. Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, Chandrashekhar said he has also told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about it. READ MORE

Singer R. Kelly Sentenced to One Additional Year on Federal Sex-crime Charges

Grammy-winning R&B artist R. Kelly was sentenced on Thursday to one additional year in prison on federal child pornography and other charges to be served on top of the 30 years he received on an earlier conviction in New York, local media reported. READ MORE

CWC Polls on Cards? Congress Plenary Session Begins in Chhattisgarh; Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka Skip 1st Day

The 3-day 85th Congress plenary session commenced in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur on Friday, with the Congress Working Committee (CWC) polls in focus. On day 1 of the session, key leaders will meet and decide on whether there will be elections to the top decision-making body or not. READ MORE

Within Week of Approval, BRO Invites Bids to Build Key Shinkun La Tunnel for Quickest Route to Ladakh | Exclusive

Within a week of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet clearing the key Shinkun La tunnel to link Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has shown speed and invited bids for the project on Thursday. The BRO has said the project will cost Rs 1,504 crore and a four-year timeline has been fixed for completion. READ MORE

India Has ‘Influence With Russia’, Slowly Moving Away from Alignment With Moscow: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said India among other nations has the influence to directly engage with Russia and added that he urged New Delhi along with China to persuade Moscow against using tactical nuclear weapons. READ MORE

February 24, 2023
last updated: February 24, 2023, 12:45 IST
