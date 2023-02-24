News18 Afternoon Digest: ED Gets 3-Day Custody of Sukesh Chandrashekhar; PM Modi Addresses Rally in Nagaland & More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive audience in poll-bound Nagaland where he slammed the Congress government and hailed the BJP and its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) for a wave of development in the state. READ MORE

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Friday admitted to giving Rs 70 Crore from the money he laundered from Japna M Singh to jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain. Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, Chandrashekhar said he has also told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about it.

Grammy-winning R&B artist R. Kelly was sentenced on Thursday to one additional year in prison on federal child pornography and other charges to be served on top of the 30 years he received on an earlier conviction in New York, local media reported.

The 3-day 85th Congress plenary session commenced in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Friday, with the Congress Working Committee (CWC) polls in focus. On day 1 of the session, key leaders will meet and decide on whether there will be elections to the top decision-making body or not.

Within a week of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet clearing the key Shinkun La tunnel to link Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has shown speed and invited bids for the project on Thursday. The BRO has said the project will cost Rs 1,504 crore and a four-year timeline has been fixed for completion.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said India among other nations has the influence to directly engage with Russia and added that he urged New Delhi along with China to persuade Moscow against using tactical nuclear weapons.

