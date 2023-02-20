News18 Afternoon Digest: ED Raids Cong Leaders in Chhattisgarh; SC Refuses Urgent Listing of Thackeray's Plea

The Enforcement Directorate raids in Chhattisgarh, latest in the Sena vs Sena battle & other stories

Mining Scam: ED Raids Cong Leaders in Chhattisgarh; Key Evidence Found in Ex-IAS Officer’s Phone

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday began searching multiple locations in Chhattisgarh as part of an ongoing investigation into the coal levy money laundering case. Raids are underway at 13 premises, some of which are linked to Congress legislators and office bearers. READ MORE

Shiv Sena Symbol Row: Uddhav Camp Plans Show of Strength at Sena Bhavan; SC Refuses Urgent Listing of Thackeray’s Plea

Advertisement

After receiving a big blow with the Election Commission (EC)’s order regarding its poll symbol, the Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena moved Supreme Court on Monday, challenging the decision. READ MORE

Kannada Director SK Bhagavan of Dorai-Bhagavan Passes Away, CM Basavaraj Bommai Pays Tribute

Veteran Kannada film director SK Bhagavan passed away on Monday morning at the age of 89 after suffering from age-related diseases. The filmmaker was reportedly admitted to the Jayadeva Hospital where he breathed his last. READ MORE

Sensex Opens 142 Points Higher At 61,145, Nifty Rises To 17,967; Rupee Strengthens 16 Paise

The BSE Sensex on Monday opened 142.87 points or 0.35 per cent higher at 61,145.44, while the NSE Nifty began the day with a gain of 22.75 points or 0.13 per cent at 17,966.95. The rupee on Monday also rises 16 paise to 82.66 against US dollar in the early trade. READ MORE

Air India to Get 840 Aircraft in Next 10 Years, Connect India to Every City in World

Advertisement

Air India recently placed a historic order of 470 aircraft which will be delivered in the next 7-8 years. These included 400 single aisle and 70 wide body planes from Airbus and Boeing. Now, it has been learnt that the order is actually much bigger and of 840 aircraft which will “connect India nonstop to every major city in the world." READ MORE

Twitter Blocks SMS Two-Factor Security For Non-Blue Users: Use This Feature Instead

Advertisement

Twitter has confirmed that all the non-Blue subscribers lose access to its two-factor security feature from March 20 onwards. What this means is that if you don’t pay for the Twitter Blue service (Rs 900 per month on mobile in India), you can’t secure your Twitter account using the SMS two-factor authentication. READ MORE

India vs Australia: Pat Cummins Flies Back Home for Personal Reasons

Australia Test team captain Pat Cummins has flown back home in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to a serious family health problem, right after his team’s six-wicket defeat in the second Test in Delhi. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here