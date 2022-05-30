News18 Afternoon Digest: Education Loans, Monthly Stipend, Insurance for Kids Who Lost Parents to Covid-19 Under PM CARES & Other Stories

Reward Loyalists or Placate Rebels? With Fewer RS Seats to Dole Out, Gandhis Have Taken a Huge Risk

“So there is a loyalty test to the Gandhis and those who pass it, get it. Merit, political considerations don’t matter." A senior Congress leader still waiting in the wings for the long promised Rajya Sabha seat had this to say. For a party that can no longer guarantee wins under its name and where disgruntlement is greater than satisfaction, Rajya Sabha nomination is one way to ensure the flock remains together and one which kindles hope for the future. READ MORE

Nepal Plane Crash: Estranged Thane Couple’s Bid to Come Together for Trip with Children Ends in Tragedy

For Ashok Kumar Tripathi and his Thane-based estranged wife Vaibhavi, their reunion for a trip to Nepal with their children met a tragic end as their plane crashed in the neighbouring country. Ashok Tripathi (54), who ran a company in Odisha, and Vaibhavi Bandekar Tripathi (51), who worked in a firm at BKC in neighbouring Mumbai, had separated following court orders, an official from Kapurbawdi police station in Thane said on Monday. READ MORE

Education Loans, Monthly Stipend, Insurance for Kids Who Lost Parents to Covid-19 Under PM CARES

Children who have lost their parents to covid-19 will get a monthly stipend worth Rs 4,000 a month, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be disbursed under the PM CARES for Children Scheme which will also offer educational loans to such kids. READ MORE

Sonu Sood Comes to the Rescue of Bihar Girl Born with Four Hands, Four Legs

Just a day after the video of a 2-year-old girl born with four hands and four legs in Bihar went viral, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood stepped in and extended help to the child. The physically challenged girl belongs to a poor Mahadalit family from the Nawada district of Bihar. She was born in 2019 with eight limbs that include four additional arms and legs attached to her stomach some inches above her navel. READ MORE

Sidhu Moose Wala’s Murder: Father Demands CBI, NIA Probe; Singer Mankirt Aulakh to be Questioned

Kin of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was killed on Sunday, has written to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann demanding a CBI and NIA probe in the case. Balkaur Singh, father of the Punjabi singer, has written to Mann and demanded that the investigation against officers who made orders regarding the withdrawal of Moose Wala’s security. Singh also demanded that a sitting judge of the High Court should investigate the order regarding the withdrawal of security and also demanded an apology from the Punjab DGP for the tragic incident. READ MORE

UP Health Worker Took Bribe for Blood Transfusion, Then Gave Patient Glucose Mixed With Red Medicine

In a bizarre incident reported from the Mahoba district hospital in Uttar Pradesh, a health worker allegedly administered glucose mixed with a red-coloured medicine to a patient instead of transfusing blood. READ MORE

Petrol, Diesel Prices To Hike Again? Know What Retail Dealers Are Saying

Even as the petrol and diesel prices were recently brought down by cutting excise duty by the central government, fuel retail dealers are complaining they are under pressure to keep the fuel sales under control and the situation might lead to fuel shortage at retail outlets and law and order problems. READ MORE

