News18 Afternoon Digest: Encounter Between Moose Wala's Suspected Killers & Punjab Police, Ranil Wickremesinghe is Lankan Prez & Other Top Stories

1 Gangster Shot Dead in Encounter Between Sidhu Moose Wala’s Suspected Killers & Punjab Police

An encounter broke out on Wednesday between the Punjab police and the gangsters suspected in killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Sources told News18 that a gangster was killed in the encounter that took place in Amritsar’s Bhakna village.

Ranil Wickremesinghe, the King of Comebacks, is President. Can He Douse Lanka’s Flames?

Ranil Wickremesinghe suffered his first parliamentary election defeat in 2020. He lost miserably from his seat Colombo and the United National Party (UNP), which he heads, was completely routed at the hands of the Rajapaksa brothers-led Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

Service Charge Row: Delhi HC Stays Guidelines Banning Levy of Service Charge by Restaurants

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, July 20, stayed the guidelines to prohibit restaurants from charging service charges to customers that was issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority, multiple reports said. The high court has also issued a notice to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and Central Consumer Protection Authority on a plea challenging the guidelines restraining the levy of service charge by hotels and restaurants, news agency ANI reported.

Is Hrithik Roshan Planning to Get Married to Saba Azad? Here’s What We Know

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are said to be dating for a while now. Rumours of the two being together started doing the rounds when they were spotted walking hand-in-hand while stepping out of a restaurant in Mumbai. They almost made their relationship official by appearing together at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday celebration.

‘Look at What’s Happened to Kohli, Williamson’: Ex-ENG Captain Shows Concern Over Tight International Schedules

Ben Stokes’ retirement from ODIs has led to a discussion on a jam-packed international calendar and its impact on the players. The ace English all-rounder, in his retirement note, cited that coping with all three formats is getting ‘unsustainable’ for him. He also slammed the schedule, stating that players are ‘not cars’ that can be just refuelled and made to run as much as needed.

