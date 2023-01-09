News18 Afternoon Digest: FIR Against Drunk Men on Delhi-Patna IndiGo Flight; Theft at Kanjhawala Case Victim's Home & Other Stories

In today’s News18 afternoon digest, read about yet another alleged incident of drunk misbehaviour in a flight, understand what is happening in Joshimath, chaos in Brazil and other top news.

Amid Uproar Over ‘Pee’ Case, FIR Lodged Against Drunk Men on Board Delhi-Patna IndiGo Flight

Three drunk men on Delhi-Patna IndiGo (6E-6383) flight allegedly misbehaved with the other passengers and crew members. Sources said the three had a scuffle with an air hostess and other crew members when they tried to stop them. READ MORE

Delhi Kanjhawala Case: Theft at Hit and Drag Victim Anjali’s House in Aman Vihar, Family Alleges Friend Nidhi’s Involvement

Advertisement

In a fresh development that might be linked to the Kanjhawala accident case in the national capital, theft was reported at victim Anjali Singh’s house in Aman Vihar. Several valuable belongings like an LCD TV were stolen and the family was informed of the theft by their neighbours. READ MORE

Joshimath: A Single Picture That Will Make You Understand What Land Subsidence Is

Joshimath was declared a landslide and subsidence-hit zone on Sunday, with the Centre emphasising that the immediate priority is the safety of people and asking experts to prepare short and long-term conservation and rehabilitation plans. READ MORE

Brazil Govt Threatened as Bolsonaristas Wreak Havoc in Brasília. All You Need to Know

On Sunday afternoon Bolsonaristas - supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro - stormed the presidential palace, Brazilian Supreme Court and the Congress. READ MORE

Pakistani Soap Heroine Reads Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’ With a Broad ‘Smile’ in Wild Scene

Advertisement

TV dramas can take wild turns and Pakistani soap ‘Bepanah’ is proving it once again. Thankfully, it’s not the plot itself that’s caused for the scene to go viral on social media but perhaps an oversight on the part of the makers. READ MORE

Ola S1 and S1 Pro ‘Gerua Edition’ Goes on Sale in India, S1 Gets 5 New Colours

Ola Electric has introduced ‘Gerua Edition’ for its S1 and S1 Pro range of scooters in the Indian market. In addition, the brand has added five new color schemes for the S1 electric scooter in the form of Marshmallow, Millennial Pink, Anthracite Grey, Midnight Blue and Matt Black. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here