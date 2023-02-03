News18 Afternoon Digest: FM to Address BJP MPs on 'Budget Benefits'; Director K Viswanath Dies at 92 & More

Latest in the Budget session of the Parliament, the row over the BBC documentary on PM Modi & other top stories

Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: FM Reaches Parliament, Will Address BJP MPs on ‘Budget Benefits’

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will brief all BJP MPs on the Budget, in Parliament; all Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs are expected to be present. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in an interview to a national daily, said that she expects 50-55 per cent of taxpayers to shift to the new exemption-free tax regime. READ MORE

SC’s Notice to Centre on BBC Film, Asks for Original Record as Pleas Question ‘Secret Orders’

The Hindu Sena has made an urgent mentioning in Supreme Court to tag its plea along with other pleas related to the BBC documentary row. The right-wing outfit has sought a ban on the controversial two-part series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. READ MORE

Director K Viswanath Dies at 92; Anil Kapoor Says ‘RIP, My Guru’; Jr NTR Pens Emotional Tribute

Dadasaheb Phalke awardee and renowned filmmaker Kasinadhuni Viswanath died at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 92. Viswanath was unwell for some time and was suffering from age-related issues, sources said. He passed away at the hospital around midnight Thursday. READ MORE

Nayanthara Reveals Shocking Casting Couch Experience, Says ‘Was Asked For A Few Favours…’

Nayanthara exposed the ugly truth of the casting couch in the South film industry. Nayanthara revealed how she was offered a pivotal role in return for a ‘favour’ but she rejected it boldly. Nayanthara revealed how she was offered a pivotal role in return for a ‘favour’ but she rejected it boldly. READ MORE

Mental Health is Tough: Nick Kyrgios After Pleading Guilty to Assaulting Ex-girlfriend and Avoiding Conviction

Nick Kyrgios took to social media to say that he is “grateful" for “dismissing the charges without conviction" after his day in court on Friday. READ MORE

