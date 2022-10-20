News18 Afternoon Digest: From An IIT Aspirant to IS Recruiter, Tracing the Journey of A Varanasi Man Now in the NIA's Net & Other Stories

Kerala Man Thrashes Wife, Films Assault, Shares Video With Friends. All She Wanted Was To Work

In a shocking case of domestic abuse from Kerala, a 27-year-old man thrashed his wife, filmed the assault and reportedly even shared the video with his friends. Everything done for one reason - his wife chose to go to work. READ MORE

From An IIT Aspirant to IS Recruiter, Tracing the Journey of A 24-Year-Old Varanasi Man Now in the NIA’s Net

From harbouring dreams of joining IIT to landing in the net of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the journey of this ‘highly radicalised’ 24-year-old is no less than a potboiler. Basit Kalam Siddiqui, who was arrested by the agency from UP’s Varanasi for being a key recruiter for the Islamic State (IS), went to Kota for coaching but the pandemic ruined his plans and forced him to return home, sources confirmed to News18. READ MORE

Heart for Tharoor, Rahul Scribbled on Chits, Swastika for Kharge: Secret Stories Invalid Cong Ballots Tell

While Shashi Tharoor has lost the Congress presidential elections, he seems to have ‘won a heart’, but quite literally, as per reports. While his opponent, Mallikarjun Kharge, received 7,897 votes, Tharoor received 1,072 votes, ensuring Kharge’s comfortable victory. Among the 416 invalid votes are hidden some fascinating stories. READ MORE

Use Diwali Crackers, Go to Jail, Says Delhi Govt; BJP Tweets Video of AAP Flouting Own Rules, Calls Kejriwal ‘anti-Hindu’

In a bid to tackle the annual issue of deteriorating air quality that peaks this time of the year, the Delhi government on Wednesday put out a warning that those found purchasing and bursting of firecrackers in the city can be punished with a and jail time. READ MORE

Planning to Buy Gold on Dhanteras 2022? Here’s What You Should Know Before Investing

Buying gold is considered auspicious during Dhanteras. From jewellery to gold coins people plan their purchases around this time of the year. Huge crowds throng outlets with sales touching the year’s peak. Dhanteras is observed on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Vikram Sambat Hindu calendar month of Aaswayuja in the Amaavasyanta Luni-Solar Calendar. READ MORE

It’s a ‘Hunt’ Out for Liz Truss & There are 4 Ways She Could Lose UK PM Post | News18 Explains

Liz Truss is powerless, humiliated, dubbed a “ghost" prime minister, and compared unfavourably to a head of lettuce. Britain’s prime minister was scrambling Tuesday to regain control after her economic plans were ripped up and repudiated by a Treasury chief she was forced to appoint to avoid a financial market meltdown. READ MORE

US Must Prepare Now for China Invasion of Taiwan: Admiral

The US military must be ready to respond to a potential invasion of Taiwan as soon as this year, a senior admiral said Wednesday, signaling heightened alarm over Beijing’s intentions towards the island. Admiral Michael Gilday, chief of US naval operations, is the latest senior official in Washington to raise concerns that China’s President Xi Jinping may be much more willing than previously thought to seize Taiwan. READ MORE

