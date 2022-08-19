News18 Afternoon Digest: From Dreams to 'Emulating' God, 'Krishna Connect' in Politics Has Distinct Tune & Other Stories

Janmashtami 2022 | From Dreams to ‘Emulating’ God, ‘Krishna Connect’ in Politics Has Distinct Tune

On the occasion of Janmashtami, which is considered to be the birthday of Hindu Lord Krishna, people are celebrating across the country. Various politicians too have wished citizens on the day, invoking the blessings of the Hindu God. But what may be less known that Lord Krishna has always had his limelight in politics, as well. From leaders who are devotees of Krishna, to those who have claimed to have been visited by the God in their dreams ‘to convey certain messages’, let’s take a look at our politics’ ‘Krishna connect’. READ MORE

Savarkar Flex Row: Karnataka Cong to Protest Against Egg Attack on Siddaramaiah

The Karnataka Congress will stage a protest on Friday to condemn the egg attack against Opposition leader Siddaramaiah in Kodagu district during his visit. The Congress workers will assemble in the premises of the Freedom Park and demand the arrest of persons who threw eggs on the vehicle of Siddaramaiah during his visit. READ MORE

Exclusive | Cut in Dry Days, Profit on Foreign Liquor: Key Angles of CBI Probe Amid Raids Against Manish Sisodia

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the Delhi excise policy case will focus on key questions like why the number of dry days were reduced in the national capital, how much profit margin was accrued on foreign liquor and why the contentious policy was extended without seeking the Lieutenant Governor’s opinion, News18 has learnt. READ MORE

‘Like Women Abroad Change Boyfriends…’: BJP’s Vijayvargiya Stirs Row With Remark on Nitish Kumar

In a controversial take on the political change in Bihar, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya compared Nitish Kumar’s severance of ties with the saffron party to a ‘foreign woman frequently/unexpectedly changing her boyfriends’. “When I was travelling abroad, someone said women there change their boyfriends at any time. The Chief Minister of Bihar is also similar, never know who’s hand he may hold or leave," said Vijayvargiya, according to ANI. READ MORE

Janamashtami Special: Mumbai Police Band Plays ‘Mach Gaya Shor’; Video Goes Viral

Mumbai Police’s social media is famous for its witty responses and humorous approach to spreading awareness. In one of its latest posts, the department has highlighted that its officers are not only good at their jobs but can also give the country’s top bands a run for their money. In a video shared on Twitter and YouTube, their police band, Khakhi Studio, can be seen playing ‘Mach Gaya Shor’ of Amitabh Bachchan on the occasion of Janamashtmi. “#KhakiStudio Unstoppable! An impromptu ‘Mach Gaya Shor’ of @SrBachchan on #KrishnaJanmashtami2022 celebrating in Mumbai Police Khaki Studio. #MumbaiPoliceBand #Gokulashtami," read the caption of the video. READ MORE

China Issues Drought Alert, Authorities Rush to Protect Crops from Scorching Heat

China has issued its first national drought alert of the year as authorities battle forest fires and mobilise specialist teams to protect crops from scorching temperatures across the Yangtze river basin. The national ‘yellow alert’, issued late on Thursday, comes after regions from Sichuan in the southwest to Shanghai in the Yangtze delta have experienced weeks of extreme heat, with government officials repeatedly citing global climate change as the cause. The alert is two notches short of the most serious warning on Beijing’s scale. READ MORE

‘From KL Rahul’s Standpoint He Wants to be Integral Members of The T20 WC’: Sanjay Manjrekar

India has plenty of options at the top of the order and someone has to “sacrifice" the opener’s slot for KL Rahul, who performs his best when he takes the first strike, reckons former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar. Rahul made a comeback to the national team for the ODI series against Zimbabwe after recovering from a sports hernia surgery. READ MORE

