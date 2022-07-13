News18 Afternoon Digest: From Mention in Mahavamsa to Era of Rajapaksa: A Look at Ties as Maldives 'Returns Favour' by Hosting Gotabaya & Other Stories

NCR, Breathe Easy! Air Quality Commission Frames Policy to Abate Pollution in Each Sector, Area

In a step towards improving the air quality of the Delhi-National Capital Region, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has formulated a comprehensive policy with sector-wise recommendations for agencies and departments of the Central Government, State Governments, GNCTD, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and State Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of NCR to prevent, control and abate air pollution. READ MORE

Spl Security Preps, Swords Barred for Kanwariyas: A Look at Attempts to Give Kanwar Yatra Bad Name

It is that time of the year when the highways to Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri and Bihar’s Sultanganj are, quite literally, painted saffron with lakhs of Shiva devotees — Kanwariyas — walking on foot in saffron attire to the annual pilgrimage known as ‘Kanwar Yatra’ with much pomp and show. READ MORE

Rahul Gandhi Leaves for ‘Personal Trip’ Abroad, to Skip Key Congress Meet Tomorrow

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday left for a short personal visit abroad, and is likely to return by Sunday, ahead of the Presidential election and the Monsoon session of Parliament on July 18, sources said. The party, however, did not disclose any details of his visit and termed it personal. READ MORE

‘Lose Weight’, PM Modi’s Word of Advice to RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at the inauguration of the Bihar Bhavan Memorial Column in the state assembly and advised the young leader to reduce some weight. The Prime Minister also inquired about the health of his father and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav who is admitted to the AIIMS in Delhi after he suffered multiple fractures due to a fall. READ MORE

From Mention in Mahavamsa to Era of Rajapaksa: A Look at Ties as Maldives ‘Returns Favour’ by Hosting Gotabaya

Sri Lanka’s embattled president Gotabaya Rajapaksa flew out of his country to the Maldives early on Wednesday, in a likely prelude to his resignation after months of widespread protests against his country’s worst-ever economic crisis, shining the spotlight on ties between the island nation and Maldives. READ MORE

Emmy 2022: Squid Game Becomes First Non-English Language Series to Be Nominated for Best Drama

The nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced today, with Succession getting as many as 25 nods. However, the South Korean survival drama Squid Game made history with this year’s nomination. READ MORE

