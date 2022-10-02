News18 Afternoon Digest: Gehlot To Remain Rajasthan CM, Sources Say; At Least 174 Killed in Indonesia Stadium Stampede

Tharoor’s Cryptic Tweet Amid Fight with Kharge; Gehlot to Remain Rajasthan CM, Say Sources

Ahead of the much-awaited Congress presidential election, party leader Shashi Tharoor said there was no ideological problem between the two candidates and added that if one is satisfied with party’s working then one should vote for Mallikarjun Kharge and if one wants change then one should vote for him. Meanwhile, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot will remain Rajasthan Chief Minister, sources said on Sunday. READ MORE

From Military to Traffic, Weather, How 5G will Fuel the Future of Drone Innovation in India

5G technology would bring a revolution in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said at the 6th Edition of India Mobile Congress 2022 in New Delhi on Saturday. Experts have viewed the 5G technology revolutionising healthcare, education, agriculture, and disaster monitoring, even the growing drone industry. READ MORE

Indonesia Stadium Stampede: At least 174 Killed as Supporters from Losing Side Invade Pitch, Cops Fire Tear Gas

At least 174 people died at a football stadium in Indonesia and around 180 people were injured after fans invaded the pitch, triggering a stampede forcing cops to respond with tear gas. The incident occurred after a football match in East Java province between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya that ended on Saturday night. READ MORE

Raging Bulls! Sensex Jumps Over 1,200 pts, Nifty Atop 17,150; Why Market is Rising Today

After seven consecutive sessions of losses, domestic equities witnessed a relief rally on Friday, helped by the Reserve Bank of India’s assurance to take necessary steps to shield the domestic economy from the global shocks. The up move brought in a nearly 1,300-point rise in the Sensex while the NSE Nifty moved past the psychologically-important level of 17,000 points. READ MORE

‘Muslims Can’t Say’: Row Erupts as ‘Vande Mataram’ to Replace ‘Hello’ in Maha Govt Offices from Today

The Maharashtra government on Saturday issued a Government Resolution (GR) directing government employees to answer the phone with “Vande Mataram" instead of “hello" when receiving calls from citizens or government officials, and also while addressing staff, speaking to citizens or making public announcements. The campaign will be launched across the state on Sunday, October 2, the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and as part of Amrit Mahotsav. READ MORE

Jasprit Bumrah Can Recover in 4 to 6 Weeks As Pacer Diagnosed With Stress Reaction Not Stress Fracture-Report

In what could be a positive news for Indian cricket fans, it has now being learnt that Bumrah had a stress reaction and not stress fracture as was reported by the media. This means the recovery time will be much shorter, a report in Times of India said. The 28-year-old was shifted to NCA Bengaluru where he underwent a scan where the fact came to light that Bumrah has a stress reaction which usually takes 4 to 6 weeks and not 4 to 6 months—a usual recovery period for stress fracture. READ MORE

