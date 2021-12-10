News18 Afternoon Digest: Gen Bipin Rawat Death: 17 Gun Salute, 800 Officers in Attendance at CDS Funeral; Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Fly Back to Mumbai in Chopper

>Gen Bipin Rawat Death News LIVE Updates: 17 Gun Salute, 800 Officers in Attendance at CDS’ Funeral; IAF Says Don’t Speculate on Crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country’s top military brass on Thursday paid homage to India’s first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, Brig LS Lidder and 10 more defence personnel at the Palam air base after their bodies were brought to Delhi in a military aircraft. >READ MORE

>Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Fly Back to Mumbai in Chopper; Video Goes Viral

After days of speculations, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got hitched in a grand yet private wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. The couple took to Instagram to share breathtaking pictures from their wedding ceremony that took place at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur under strict security and supervision. The newlyweds have now reportedly headed back to Mumbai. A video of Katrina getting into a chopper surfaced online on Friday morning. The actress was wearing a lime-yellow suit. >READ MORE

>WhatsApp Users, There’s A New Scam You Need To Be Careful About

Meta (formerly Facebook)-owned WhatsApp, being one of the most popular instant messaging platforms out there, is also vulnerable to looming hackers and malicious players online. Given the always-looming threat, WhatsApp keeps bringing new safety and privacy measures to keep users safe. However, hackers are smart people and almost always find ways to circumvent these measures. Most recently, a group of cybercriminals in the UK has found a new way to cheat people on WhatsApp. The scam begins with a message that they send to their target. It is a simple message like “Hello Mum" or “Hello Dad." >READ MORE

>Elon Musk Wants To ‘Quit’ His Job And Become A Full-Time Influencer

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is very active on Twitter. So much so that almost every tweet the billionaire posts makes news. Now, Elon Musk has tweeted about his desire of quitting his jobs and becoming a full-time influencer. In a recent tweet, Musk said that he is “thinking about quitting his jobs and becoming an influencer full-time," further asking people about their opinion. Musk’s tweet was met with a lot of enthusiasm from Twitter users, where many influencers offered to give one of the richest men on Earth tips on how to increase YouTube views and more. >READ MORE

>Star Health IPO Lists on BSE, NSE: Jhunjhunwala-Backed Company Lists at 6% Discount

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health and Allied Insurance Company disappointed the investors on Friday as the stocks got at Rs 848.8 on BSE, a 6.11 discount over its price of Rs 900 per share. At NSE, Star Health shared opened at Rs 845, a 6.11 per cent discount to its issue price. Started in 2006, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company is one of the largest private health insurers in India with a market share of 15.8 percent in fiscal 2021. The insurance company aimed to garner Rs 7,249.18 through this maiden offer. Star Health IPO comprised of fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 2,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 5.83 crore equity shares by several shareholders. >READ MORE

>2 Infected With Omicron Variant in Singapore Despite Booster Shots, Health Ministry Warns of More to Come

A passenger service staff member at Singapore’s international airport is one of the two vaccinated cases who have tested “preliminarily positive" for the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus even after the receiving the booster dose of the vaccine, the health ministry has said. The local case is a 24-year-old Singaporean woman who worked in the transit holding areas of Changi Airport Terminal 1 and 3 where she might have interacted with transit passengers from Omicron-affected countries, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday. >READ MORE

>Book Title ‘Justice for the Judge’ Has Nothing to Do with Sexual Harassment Case, Not a Tell-all: Ex-CJI

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi’s recently launched autobiography has kicked off a string of discussions and disputes. In a candid conversation with CNN-News18, the Rajya Sabha member spoke on his key judgments such as on the Ayodhya issue and the Rafale row, as well as his colleagues, his encounter with politics and the various controversies that have shadowed him. >READ MORE

