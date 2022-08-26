News18 Afternoon Digest: Ghulam Nabi Azad Quits Congress With 'Immature, Childish' Rahul Gandhi Barb & Other Stories

In a First, India Votes Against Russia in UNSC During Procedural Vote on Ukraine

India for the first time on Wednesday voted against Russia during a procedural vote at the United Nations Security Council on Ukraine, as the 15-member powerful UN body invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address a meeting through a video tele-conference. READ MORE

Amid Disqualification Threat, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Calls Key Alliance Meet; ‘All is Well,’ Says Congress

Day after reports of the Election Commission recommending the disqualification of Hemant Soren as an MLA, the Jharkhand has called a meeting of UPA MLAs at his residence in Ranchi today. Soren and his JMM party have maintained that they have not received any communication from the Poll Panel or the Jharkhand Governor on his disqualification. READ MORE

Advertisement

West Bengal Plans Mega Celebration Rally on September 1st as UNESCO Puts Durga Pujo on Heritage List

The West Bengal government has big plans for this year’s Durga Pujo. On September 1st, UNESCO representatives will be felicitated by the government in Kolkata at a mega rally planned by the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will participate in the rally which will start from Jorasanko and will end at Red Road in Kolkata. Bengali culture will be showcased in this rally, as per sources. The Information and Cultural Affairs Department has issued guidelines for the rally. READ MORE

‘Coterie of Inexperienced Sychophants’: Ghulam Nabi Azad Quits Congress With ‘Immature, Childish’ Rahul Gandhi Barb

Advertisement

In probably one of the biggest blows to the Congress ahead of the 2024 elections, veteran leader and former Union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad quit the party on Friday, calling out ex-party chief Rahul Gandhi for “immaturity" and “demolishing the consultative mechanism" in the party. READ MORE

Meet Simala Prasad Who Cracked UPSC CSE in First Attempt by Self-studying, While Working Full-time

UPSC CSE preparation is considered very difficult, but in the midst of these difficulties, there are many talented people who make their mark. One of them is IPS officer Simala Prasad. Prasad did not take any coaching for the preparation of UPSC CSE and self-study is the key. Now she is working in Madhya Pradesh and is serving in the police department as an IPS officer. READ MORE

Advertisement

‘Made My Evening’: TM Krishna Shares Heartwarming Note He Received from Admirer on Flight

A heart-warming tweet shared by musician TM Krishna is winning the hearts on the internet. Krishna is a Carnatic vocalist and writer. He revealed in his post that he has been keeping all the notes and letters from his admirers for the last 30 years. He also shared one of the notes that he recently received on a flight from a fan who wrote his feelings on a napkin of fast food restaurant Subway. READ MORE

Advertisement

Adani Launches Rs 31,000 Crore Open Offer to Buy 26% Stake in ACC, Ambuja Cements

Advertisement

Adani group on Friday launched its Rs 31,000-crore open offer to acquire 26 per cent additional stake from the public shareholders of Swiss firm Holcim’s two Indian listed entities ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements. In May this year, the Adani Group had announced that it had clinched a deal to acquire a controlling stake in Holcim Ltd’s businesses in India for USD 10.5 billion. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here