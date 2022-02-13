News18 Afternoon Digest: Goa CM Pramod Sawant 3 Times Richer Since 2017; Home-Grown Future Captain Ishan Kishan Deserves Rs 15.25 Crore Price Tag

>Goa CM Pramod Sawant 3 Times Richer Since 2017, Assets of Uttarakhand Counterpart Up 7 Times: ADR

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant’s wealth has increased three times since 2017, while the assets of his Uttarakhand counterpart, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has grown nearly seven times in the same time period, show two reports by Association for Democratic Reforms. Sawant, who is serving as the CM of Goa since 2019, has become richer by Rs 6.58 crore. Dhami, meanwhile, has been the CM for only seven months and become richer by Rs 2.85 crore, show the reports. >READ MORE

>To Help States Prepare Better for Third Wave, Govt Used ‘Simulation Tool’ Created by ICMR

To help states prepare policies and make projections related to the Omicron-led Covid-19 third wave, the central government used a ‘simulation tool’ designed by the country’s apex health research body, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), News18 has learnt. A simulator is a programme or machine that pretends to create a real-life situation. The device, created by the team of scientists at ICMR was led by Dr Samiran Panda, additional director general. >READ MORE

>Home-Grown Future Captain Ishan Kishan Deserves Rs 15.25 Crore Price Tag

Shortly after being bought by Mumbai Indians for ₹15.25 crore in the IPL 2022 auction on Saturday, Jharkhand left-handed batsman Ishan Kishan posted a video message on his social media saying he could not wait to reunite with MI Paltan. On Saturday, Kishan became the second most expensive Indian cricketer in IPL auction history after Yuvraj Singh, who went for ₹16 crore in 2015, bought by Delhi Daredevils as Delhi Capitals were called then. >READ MORE

>Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s Separation Was Expected and Inevitable? Here is What We Know

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation on January 17, sending the entire country into shock. The couple was married for 18 years and have two children together. However, the latest news comes in that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa’s industry colleagues were not shocked to hear about their divorce, because they already knew about their rift. If a report in ETimes is anything to go by then the ‘South industry was not even surprised.’ >READ MORE

>Mirzapur’ Thrilled? These Stories of UP ‘Bahubalis’ Will Remind You of ‘Kaleen Bhaiya’. Some are in Poll Fray

The politically charged Uttar Pradesh has always been an attraction for both the politicians and the keen watchers of politics. Being the most-populous state that sends 80 lawmakers to Parliament, it is often said the party that wins Uttar Pradesh, decides the government in Delhi (at the Centre). But with power comes enmity, bloodshed, gang wars and of course, money. >READ MORE

>LIC IPO: What Investors Must Know Before Applying for India’s Biggest IPO

The central government is all set to file the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) of Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC) mega initial public offering (IPO) over the weekend, according to sources. The board. The board of LIC has met today to consider the proposed listing of LIC. Once the board approves the draft red herring prospectus, the Centre will file the papers with the market regulator Sebi. The street is eyeing details including the issue size, OFS, and various investor quotas. READ> MORE

