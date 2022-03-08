News18 Afternoon Digest: Goa CM Sawant Meets Modi in Delhi, Last Picture Taken of Shane Warne Before His Shocking Death & Other Top Stories

With ‘Hung Assembly’ Threat in Goa & U’khand, CM Sawant Meets Modi in Delhi, BJP Gen Secy in Huddle in Doon

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state BJP President Sadanand Tanawde on Tuesday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said. The meeting came after exit poll results on Monday gave the Bharatiya Janata Party a slight edge in the state, sparking speculations of likely post-election scenarios.

Nazi Marks or Victory? What Does Mysterious ‘Z Sign’ on Russian Tanks Suggest and Why Kremlin Loves Symbols

Russian tanks and armoured vehicles are increasingly common in Ukrainian territory ever since the invasion started over two weeks ago. Social media is full of the images of “Z" marking painted on the sides of Russian tanks and vehicles.

RBI Launches UPI for Feature Phones; You Don’t Need a Smartphone, Internet for UPI Payments

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday launched a new digital payment mode — Unified Payments Interface (UPI) called UPI123Pay for feature phones. Till now, the UPI system has been limited to smartphones with internet connections. Thousands of people who use feature phones, have not been able to carry out UPI transactions using their phones. To include all such users and bring them into the mainstream digital payment, the central bank of India introduced this new mode of payment.

REVEALED: Last Picture Taken of Shane Warne Before His Shocking Death

The last photo taken of cricket legend Shane Warne before his shocking death has now been revealed by his close friend Tom Hall. The photo, posted on Hall Instagram, shows Warne with a big smile wearing a black cap with a heart logo in the centre. Hall had travelled with Warne for the holiday in Thailand and had posted the photo of their villa - Samujana Villas – at Koh Samui on February 26. However, Hall’s next post was on March 5th, the day Warne died with a photo of himself with Warne, with the caption “So sad. No more words today. Drained".

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2022 Date and Time Update: Know When & Where to Check Marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the class 10 and class 12 results this week. A senior official has told the media that the CBSE class 12 results are likely to be out this Wednesday or Thursday and class 10 will be declared by Friday, Saturday. The results will be out at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

Women’s World Cup: Pakistan Skipper Bismah Maroof Dedicates Half-century vs Australia to Daughter Fatima

Pakistan women’s skipper Bismah Maroof scored an unbeaten 78 off 122 balls against Australia Mount Maunganui in the 6th match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 and dedicated the milestone to her baby, Fatima with cradle celebration towards the dressing room. This is Maroof’s only second game after childbirth. Maroof became the first Pakistan player to record a half-century against Australia at the World Cup. Buoyed by Maroof’s knock and 53 from Aliya Riaz, Pakistan managed to post 190/6 in their allotted 50 overs. Fatima Sana contributed 14 down the order while Omaima Sohail made 12. For Australia, legspinner Alana King claimed 2/24 in his nine overs while Megan Shutt, Ellyse Perry, Amanda-Jade Wellington and Nicola Carey picked one wicket apiece.

