News18 Afternoon Digest: Govt Makes Covid Testing Mandatory For Passengers From China, Japan And Other Top News

Covid Test Back, Centre Makes it Must for Passengers Arriving from China, Japan

Air Suvidha form filling to declare current health status will be made compulsory for international passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also said that RT-PCR tests will be made mandatory for passengers arriving from these countries and if positive, they will be quarantined. READ MORE

Despite Notice Over Covid Rules, Cong’s ‘No Mask, Shoulder-to-Shoulder Crowd’ Yatra in Visuals

Reviving amid horrifying stories leaking out of China has forced the government to prepare contingency plans so that catastrophes of second wave does not get repeated. Amid several cases of the new variant — which has taken China by surprise — the government had issued several advisories. READ MORE

Advertisement

‘Heaps of Corpses, Workers Positive’: Visuals from Epicentre of Virus Shows China’s Covid Horror

China is witnessing an unprecedented rise in Covid infections with reports of over 5,000 virus deaths everyday. The hospitals are grappling with a shortage of hospital beds, medicine and ICUs while the crematoriums are running at full capacity. READ MORE

‘India Won’t Become 2nd China’: Omicron’s BF.7 Strain Fast Not Furious, Assures Ex-ICMR Scientist

The Omicron BF.7 sub-lineage is fast in transmission but not at all furious, a former scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has told News18.com. According to Dr Samiran Panda, presently the ICMR-Dr AS Paintal Distinguished Scientist Chair, the Centre should focus on busting the misleading information around the lethality of the BF.7 sub-lineage. READ MORE

‘7 Parties Are Together, Where’s Scope for BJP in Bihar? Don’t See It Returning’: Tejashwi at News18 BizNext

Advertisement

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar recently announced that Tejashwi Yadav will lead the 2025 assembly election campaign and he will be the face of the mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Bihar during the polls that are almost three years away. READ MORE

Delhi, Mumbai to Chennai, Kolkata & UK: Potential Traffic Areas & Party Zones in News18’s Xmas Guide

As the country gears up to ring the Christmas and New Year festivities, the holiday season has paved way for crowding at public places, traffic restrictions and more. This comes as people have been advised to take Covid-19 precautions amid an uptick in infections in China and some other parts of the world. READ MORE

Advertisement

Read all the Latest India News here