News18 Afternoon Digest: Great Reshuffle: 82% of Indian Employees Considering to Change Jobs in 2022: LinkedIn & Other Stories

>Karntaka CM Bommai Says Decision to Ease Covid Curbs to be Taken After Meeting With Experts on Jan 21

Hinting at easing curbs imposed due to surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that a decision on lifting of weekend curbs and night curfew will be taken on January 21 after consulting the experts. >READ MORE

>Lawyer, Social Worker & AAP’s Chief Ministerial Face: Meet Amit Palekar, Kejriwal’s Bet to Challenge BJP in Goa

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced senior advocate Amit Palekar as its chief ministerial face for Goa ahead of the upcoming elections. Palekar belongs to the Bhandari community in Goa, which is one of the largest voter bases in the coastal state. Incidentally, last year, the Bhandari Samaj in Goa had made it clear that it would extend its support to any political party that would declare its chief ministerial candidate from its community. >READ MORE

Advertisement

>Great Reshuffle: 82% of Indian Employees Considering to Change Jobs in 2022: LinkedIn

Despite the pandemic, India’s workforce is optimistic about the future of work, and 82 per cent are considering changing their jobs in 2022, claims a recent survey by LinkedIn, an online professional network. >READ MORE

>This Polish Man Made World’s Tallest Rideable Cycle, Gets Name in Guinness World Records

A Polish man recently got his name registered in the Guinness Book of World Records for making the tallest rideable cycle on the planet. The Guinness World Records shared on Instagram a video wherein a person can be seen riding the world’s tallest cycle. >READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.