News18 Afternoon Digest: Gujarat Elections To be Held in Two Phases on Dec 1 & 5 & Other Top Stories

Gujarat Election 2022: Voting in Two Phases on Dec 1 & 5; Counting of Votes on Dec 8

Voting for the Gujarat Assembly election will take place in two phases, Election Commission announced on Thursday, adding that polling for the first phase will take place on December 1 and for the second phase on December 5.The counting of votes will happen on December 8. There will be 4.6 lakh first time voters in the elections this year. READ MORE

Outreach in ‘Red Light Areas’, ‘For Young, by Young’ Polling Booths: EC’s 1st-time Plans for Gujarat Polls

In a first, Gujarat will have a polling station dedicated to young and first-time voter. This polling booth will be managed by only young officers. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that youngsters should know that they don’t have to just exercise their franchise, but also manage the process. READ MORE

Chennai to Mysuru in Less than 7 Hours for Rs 921: Get up to Speed with New South Vande Bharat

The Make in India pride Vande Bharat is all set to make its southern debut between the cities of Chennai and Mysuru via Bengaluru this month. While people can enjoy the semi-high-speed train service, sources close to the project have told News18 that Vande Bharat will as of now complement the already existing Shatabdi Express and not replace it. READ MORE

Bypoll Election 2022: Voting Underway in Seven Constituencies Across 6 States

Voting began on Thursday in the by-election to seven assembly constituencies in six state. The polling will take place between 7 am to 6 pm, and security has been beefed up. The counting of votes will take place on November 6. Among the seven seats where bypolls are being held, the BJP held three seats, the Congress two while the Shiv Sena and the RJD had one each. READ MORE

Netanyahu’s Return & 30-yr Ties: Modi’s Friend Set to Win, Will ‘Bromance’ Redefine India-Israel Relation?

Israel’s former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was poised for a resounding victory on Wednesday as his coalition of right-wing religious parties was set to win a comfortable majority in the fifth election in four years. The outcome is likely to end the political impasse that had paralysed the country. READ MORE

PM Launches New Complaint Management System of CVC, Says Time for Decisive Fight Against Corruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a programme to mark the ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’ of the Central Vigilance Commission on Thursday at the Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital where he also launched a new ‘Complaint Management System’ portal of the CVC. READ MORE

T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Questions Why No Penalty Runs for India After Virat Kohli ‘Fake Throw’

India beat Bangladesh by just 5 runs in their second last group encounter at the T20 World Cup which made sure that Rohit Sharma-led side are now table toppers in group 2. Although, this does mean that India are clear favorites to get through to the last four, but the opposition is now claiming how India should have been penalised for a ‘fake throw’ by none other than Virat Kohli. According to ICC’s rule of law, five runs are awarded as penalty for ‘deceiving a batter’ which meant it would have been a tie! READ MORE

