News18 Afternoon Digest: Haryana Cop Run Over by Truck, Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party Stares at Split & Other Top Stories

In Nuh to Crackdown on Illegal Mining, Haryana Police Officer Run Over by Truck

In a horrific incident, a police officer was run over by a truck in the Nuh district of Haryana while he was trying to stop illegal mining. Deputy Superintendent of Police Surendra Singh, who was deployed in Tauru, died on the spot. He was due to retire in three months.

Sena vs Sena Updates: Parliamentary Party Stares at Split; 12 Breakaway MPs Get Y+ Security, Likely to Dump Uddhav for Shinde Camp

The Uddhav-Thackeray led Shiv Sena faction seems to be in for another major setback as 12 of Sena’s 18 party MPs are in touch with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and are likely to switch sides to his camp with a press conference in Delhi about their probable move expected today, sources said.

Highways Within 100 Km of LoC, Borders Will Not Need Green Nod: Centre

Mani Ratnam Rushed to Hospital for Covid Symptoms Days After Ponniyin Selvan Teaser Launch

The Centre has notified amendments to environmental impact assessment rules, exempting highway projects related to defence and strategic importance within 100 km of the Line of Control or the border from the requirement of environmental clearance.

NEET 2022 Dress Code Row: Case Filed with Wrong Intentions, Say NTA Staff Over ‘Remove Innerwear’ Row

After a group of female students filed a complaint with police about being asked to remove their innerwear as part of frisking for the medical entrance exam, the staff at the exam centre denied any such incident.

