News18 Afternoon Digest: Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh Booked for Sexual Harassment And Other Top Stories

Haryana CM Khattar Takes Charge of Sports After Minister Sandeep Singh Booked for Sexual Harassment

Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh has been booked for sexually harassing a junior athletics coach, the Chandigarh Police has said. In her complaint, the junior coach had alleged that Olympian Sandeep Singh would send her messages on Instagram and Snapchat. READ MORE

Nitish Reacts To ‘Father of New Nation’ Remark by Fadnavis’ Wife; Asks What Has PM Done For Country

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he was called “the father of the nation" and asked what has the “new father" done for India. READ MORE

Advertisement

‘Have a Great 2023’: President Murmu, PM Modi Greet The Nation on New Year

As the world bid farewell to 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the nation on the first day of New Year 2023 and hoped for the coming times to be filled with “happiness and success." Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said, “have a great 2023! May it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health. READ MORE

Rishabh Pant Said ‘Mummy Ko Phone Mila Do’ But Her Phone Was Switched Off: Sushil Kumar

India cricketer Rishabh Pant had a near-death situation when his car overturned in the wee hours of Friday on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The 25-year-old wicket-keeper batter was traveling to Roorkee to surprise his mother but met with an accident after he reportedly dozed off and hit the divider. READ MORE

From Pak & Turkish Elections to India’s G20 Presidency: 6 Big Events to Watch Out for in 2023

The world on Sunday welcomed 2023 and bid farewell to a turbulent 12 months marked by war, stinging price rises, looming recession, and Lionel Messi’s world cup glory. While the last year was full of highs and lows, there are a lot of events, ceremonies and significant dates poised to make news in the upcoming year. READ MORE

Advertisement

Al Nassr: Know All Details About Cristiano Ronaldo’s New Club

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Al Nassr till June 2025 in a humongous deal that counts over €200 million. It’s a huge moment for football in Middle East as this deal speaks about the popularity of the sport and how new dynamics are shaping up in club-based football. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here