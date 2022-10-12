News18 Afternoon Digest: Horrific Details of Kerala 'Human Sacrifice' Case and Other Top Stories

Kerala ‘Human Sacrifice’: Accused Ate Victims’ Flesh, Were Told Eating Cooked Body Parts Help ‘Preserve Youth’ | Horrific Details

More shocking details have come to the fore of what is being called a case of ‘human sacrifice‘ from Kerala, in which two women were allegedly killed and their body parts were chopped as part of black magic in Elanthoor village of Pathanamthitta district. The chopped body parts of the deceased were exhumed from the premises of the couple’s house at the village in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused couple was told by the third accused that eating cooked human body parts would help them preserve youth. READ MORE

Cough Syrup Deaths: Haryana Govt Stops Production; Maiden Pharma ‘Missed Key Test of Propylene Glycol’

Advertisement

Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited, the company under investigation for four “substandard" and “contaminated" cough syrups potentially linked to the deaths of 66 children in Gambia, did not perform quality testing of a raw material used in the manufacture of one of the medicines, according to a report. The Haryana government has also stopped the production of the said cough syrups. READ MORE

Those Living In J&K for One Year Can Enrol As Voter; Move Irks Kashmiri Parties, BJP Says Process Made Easy

The Kashmiri mainstream parties have raised a red flag over authorities’ move to register those who have lived in Jammu for only a year to be registered as “new voters" after following “friendly" procedures. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, has welcomed the move, saying the party is glad the process to get the residential proof has been made easy. READ MORE

Nepal Floods: 33 Dead, Hundreds Injured; Rain Affected Districts Report Many Missing Due to Landslides

Advertisement

Floods and landslides killed at least 33 people in western Nepal over the past week, Nepali news agencies reported. Karnali-province in the north-west was heavily hit as rains forced thousands of residents to evacuate. Flooding and avalanches have damaged hundreds of homes. More than 22 people are missing across the province and hundreds have been injured. READ MORE

Badshah Is Dating Punjabi Actress Isha Rikhi, Has Told Family About His Relationship: Report

Advertisement

Rapper Badshah, who has always been relatively low-key about his personal life, is reportedly dating Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi, who is based out of Chandigarh. Badshah, who recently appeared in the latest season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, has reportedly been dating Isha for over a year, according to a report in Pinkvilla. Badshah has apparently told his family about Isha and they have happily accepted her. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here