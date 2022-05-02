News18 Afternoon Digest: How a Small Town in Madhya Pradesh Destroyed a 450-year-old Functional Water System & Other Stories

When in Europe, Can Ukraine Be Far Behind? Modi’s Visit to be Final Stamp on India’s Stand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in the German capital on Monday morning for his first meeting with Olaf Scholz, the new German Chancellor. Berlin is the first leg of his three-day, three-nation tour of Europe. READ MORE

1 Year of Mamata 3.0: TMC Keeps Eyes Fixed on 2023 Panchayat Polls, 2024; BJP Promises Tough Fight

For the Trinamool Congress, there’s no time for Monday blues as the party celebrates one year of Mamata Banerjee’s thumping victory against the BJP. The TMC’s various wings — from social media to ground cadre — have geared up for month-long celebrations during which several programmes are lined up. READ MORE

How a Small Town in Madhya Pradesh Destroyed a 450-year-old Functional Water System

In many Indian cities, the dangers of global warming and fears over the resultant water scarcity have led to efforts towards reviving ancient water systems. However, Madhya Pradesh stands out for quite the opposite — destroying a five-century-old, fully-functional water system in Burhanpur district. READ MORE

British Royals Mark Seventh Birthday of Princess Charlotte with New Photos

Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate published three photographs of their daughter Charlotte on Sunday to mark her seventh birthday. The photographs of Charlotte, who turns seven on Monday, were taken by Kate in Norfolk, eastern England, and show Charlotte sitting in a meadow with bluebells, holding the family’s black cocker spaniel. READ MORE

May Day Holiday Marred by Clashes in Turkey, France; Police Action Condemned

Police and protesters clashed in Turkey and France during May Day rallies on Sunday, as tens of thousands marched across the world in support of workers’ rights. READ MORE

Met Gala 2022: When and Where to Watch, Who to Expect This Year, Theme and Other Details

The Met Gala is keeping its usual date this year, the first Monday of May, after holding a delayed event in September 2021 due to the pandemic. Fashion’s biggest night out is back with a bang, after two years of Covid chaos. READ MORE

‘You Cannot Spoon-feed Everything’: MS Dhoni Explains What Went Wrong With Jadeja as CSK Captain

As MS Dhoni took over captaincy duties back from Ravindra Jadeja, everything seemed to be falling in the correct place. The top-order wreaked havoc at the MCA Stadium, Pune with a 182-run opening stand, rookie Mukesh Choudhary registered his best T20 bowling figures – 4 for 46 – and more importantly, the defending champions returned on winnings ways with a remarkable 13-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday night. READ MORE

