News18 Afternoon Digest: How Delhi Dodged Date With Post-Diwali Smog Despite Crackers, Farm Fires & Other Stories

Winds of Change: How Delhi Dodged Date With Post-Diwali Smog Despite Crackers, Farm Fires

Despite the continuous burning of firecrackers and rising fire counts from neighbouring states, Delhi woke up to a relatively clear morning the day after Diwali. In what has come as a welcome surprise to many, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for Delhi continued to hover over ‘very poor’ levels and did not breach the ‘severe’ mark despite the high emissions as was earlier predicted. READ MORE

Coimbatore Car Blast: Security Upped as Terror Angles Surface, Deceased Was ‘Under NIA Radar’ Over Ties With Radical Outfit | Latest

The Tamil Nadu Police has arrested five people in connection with the Coimbatore car blast case in which one person was killed, officials said on Tuesday, adding that the case, that is suspected to be an act of terror, is likely to be taken over by National Investigation Agency (NIA). READ MORE

Solar Eclipse Today: Surya Grahan to be Visible From Most Parts of India | Know Time, Duration in Your City

A partial solar eclipse or ‘Surya Grahan’ will be visible today from most parts of India along with several regions of Europe, the Middle East, north-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean. The partial solar eclipse on Monday is a late afternoon eclipse and, as per the Ministry of Earth Science, will begin in India before sunset in the afternoon and will be seen from most of the places. READ MORE

From ‘Coke Addict’ to Petrol Station Stunt, 5 Awkward Moments Rishi Sunak Would Want to Live Down

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain’s first prime minister of colour after being chosen to lead the ruling Conservative Party desperate for a safe pair of hands to guide the country through economic and political turbulence. The challenges facing the UK’s third prime minister this year are enormous: He must try to shore up an economy sliding toward recession and reeling after his predecessor Liz Truss’s brief, disastrous experiment in libertarian economics. READ MORE

Jaya Bachchan vs Paparazzi: Actress Yells at Cameramen Again On Diwali, Fans Say ‘Let Her Be’

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan is not warming up to the paparazzi. In recent days, Jaya has had a few incidents in which she was seen shouting at the men with the camera. Diwali was no different. Videos revealed that Jaya was seen not only shouting at the cameramen but also shooing them away. READ MORE

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli & Hardik Pandya-A Partnership for the Ages!

Match-day in Mohali against Australia – no, not in 2016, but recently in 2022 itself when Cameron Green and Matthew Wade belted the Indian bowling attack for a win. The saving grace for India, despite scoring 208-6 and losing, was Hardik Pandya’s 71 not out off 30 balls. Later, in the post-match conference, one asked if he enjoyed playing the number five role? “I can’t really specify what role is that. The team management has told me, you will bat at five, and this is what I am doing. I don’t want to think much beyond that," he responded. READ MORE

