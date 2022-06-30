News18 Afternoon Digest: How Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Rebels Conducted Maharashtra Saga in Assam & Other Stories

India Logs Over 18,000 New Covid-19 Infections in 24 Hrs; Active Cases Cross 1L Mark

India logged over 18,000 new coronavirus infections in a single day after a gap of 130 days, taking the COVID-19 tally to 4,34,52,164, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The active cases crossed the one lakh mark again after 122 days. A total 18,819 new Covid cases were reported in a span of 24 hours while the death toll climbed to 5,25,116 with 39 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. READ MORE

Lakhimpur Minor Gang-raped, Killed, Body Mutilated on ‘Sister’s Order’ After Finding Out About Her Affair

Aminor girl was raped by six men and murdered at a cane field in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, allegedly on the instructions of her 19-year-old sister after finding out about her affair with one of the accused. READ MORE

Weather News: Many Flights to Delhi Delayed, 2 Diverted as Heavy Rains Hit City; Mumbai’s Andheri Subway Closed Due to Waterlogging

Flight operations were hit as monsoon entered Delhi and brought heavy rain for the Delhiites on Thursday morning, also bringing along the much-needed relief from the scorching heatwave. IMD had said that conditions are favourable for the monsoon to reach Delhi, parts of Punjab and Haryana on Thursday or by Friday. READ MORE

‘Guwahati Ke Woh 8 Din’: How Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Rebels Conducted Maharashtra Saga in Assam

The Maharashtra political saga traversing through Guwahati in the east was not a mere coincidence but a careful thought-out plan by Shiv Sena’s rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde. News18 decodes the ‘8 days of Guwahati’ of Shinde and company, and how the entire operation was devised. READ MORE

‘This is What Happened’: With a Sketch of Uddhav’s ‘Bloodied Back’, Sanjay Raut’s Quip on Maha Crisis

The political turmoil in Maharashtra is ongoing and so are the snipes leaders are hurling out at each other. Uddhav Thackeray’s man Friday Sanjay Raut, after the leader’s resignation as chief minister, on Thursday shared a caricature on Twitter, supposedly depicting Thackeray with slashes on his back. READ MORE

Last Date of Aadhaar-PAN Linking Today Without Hefty Fine: Have you Linked Them? Check Status

The last date to link PAN Aadhaar by paying a lower amount of penalty is here and up to June 30, those who have not linked them yet should do it by today to avoid paying double the amount. The Central Board of Direct Taxes extended the last date to link Aadhaar PAN to March 31, 2023 but it comes with a price. Those who will link it by June 30, Thursday, will have to pay a fine of Rs 500 and beyond that, the PAN Aadhaar linking penalty will double. READ MORE

On Screen This July: Rocketry, Thor to Shamshera, the Most Exciting Films, Series to Look Forward To

Slowly but steadily, theatrical releases have started to increase after a dry spell for almost 2 years owing to the pandemic. While the last couple of months saw a lot of Bollywood films struggle at the Box Office, the films lined up for the month of July have a lot riding on them. A lot of potential crowd-pullers such as R Madhavan’s Rocketry, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera are waiting for release. The world of OTT, too, has a series of projects waiting to hit our screens. READ MORE

