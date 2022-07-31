News18 Afternoon Digest: How India’s Semiconductor Mission is Shaping Up to Compete in Global Chip Making Race & Other Stories

Sunday Special: Dreamy Stay at Iconic Forts of Lucknow, Mirzapur, Mathura Will Soon Be a Reality

Would you want to stay at Mirzapur’s historic Chunar Fort alongside the Ganga or at Lucknow’s majestic Chattar Manzil, the former palace of the Nawabs? This could soon be possible as the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to convert 10 historic forts and heritage monuments into hotels or resorts. READ MORE

Put Tricolour as Profile Picture from Aug 2 to 15, Says PM Modi Ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled India’s freedom struggle ahead of the country’s 75th Independence Day during the 91st edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. He said railway stations across the country, which are dedicated to India’s freedom fighters, were being decked up ahead of the big day, and urged people to visit and know about their own history. READ MORE

How India’s Semiconductor Mission is Shaping Up to Compete in Global Chip Making Race

With the global chip shortage, fuelled by the Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical circumstances, affecting several smartphone and automobile industries, the government has launched the ‘Semiconductor Mission’ to establish a self-reliance and give boost to India’s fast-expanding electronics manufacturing and innovation ecosystem. READ MORE

Chinese Booster Rocket Makes Uncontrolled Return to Earth, US Calls It ‘Irresponsible & Risky’

AChinese booster rocket made an uncontrolled return to Earth on Saturday, leading US officials to chide Beijing for not sharing information about the potentially hazardous object’s descent. US Space Command “can confirm the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Long March 5B (CZ-5B) re-entered over the Indian Ocean at approx 10:45 am MDT on 7/30," the US military unit said on Twitter. READ MORE

Spanish Prime Minister Suggests Country to Stop Wearing Ties to Save Energy

In a seemingly strange request, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez urged the citizens of his country to give up wearing neckties in order to save energy. The Prime Minister was setting an example for the case himself, appearing at the press conference on Friday in a blue blazer and white shirt, without any tie, as per IANS. READ MORE

‘Virat Spoke to Selectors That He’d be Available From…’: Report Provides Major Update on Kohli’s Comeback

The Indian cricket fans were left surprised on Saturday after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe, starting August 18. Shikhar Dhawan will return as captain of the team as Rohit Sharma has been given a rest. At the same time, the likes of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have been left out again. While the former issued a statement that contracting Covid has delayed his return to the team, the mystery around Kohli’s absence persists. READ MORE

