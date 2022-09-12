News18 Afternoon Digest: How Tap Water Reached Every Remote House in Villages of MP’s Burhanpur District & Other Stories

White Knight: Car Stuck in Traffic, Bengaluru Doctor Runs 45 Minutes to Perform Surgery in Time | Watch

Asurgeon in Bengaluru, who was stuck in the city’s infamous traffic made worse by rains and waterlogging, reportedly ditched his car on the road and ran to the hospital to perform a surgery. Dr Govind Nandakumar, gastroenterology surgeon, was stuck in traffic on the Sarjapur-Marathahalli stretch on his way to Manipal Hospital, Sarjapur where he was scheduled to perform a emergency laparoscopic gallbladder surgery on August 30. READ MORE

‘Woof’ Woes: Pet Parents Face Pressure from Resident Bodies, Authorities Amid Spike in Dog Attacks

Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Sunday asked residents to get their pets registered in view of “rising incidents of dog-bite" in the national capital region, and warned that action can be taken for non-compliance of the norm. Pet parents have begun facing pressure not just from corporation authorities but also resident associations. Recent weeks saw around three cases of dog attacks, especially in Noida high-rises. Following such incidents, resident welfare associations have issued a slew of arbitrary notices and illegal fines to dog owners. READ MORE

How Tap Water Reached Every Remote House in Villages of MP’s Burhanpur District

Amid the pandemic, when local authorities began laying the groundwork for providing potable tap water connection to every rural household in 2020, it seemed like a long-drawn task. Over 254 villages spread across the district, whose 60% of the total area is covered by forests, accessibility was a challenge that required careful manoeuvring. READ MORE

There is Only One Bengal, Says Abhishek Banerjee, Threatens ‘Tea Movement’ in New Delhi

There is no different Bengal, there is only one Bengal called West Bengal, said Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee in Jalpaiguri on Sunday, responding to the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders’ demand for a “separate Bengal" for the past six months. Ananta Maharaj Rajbongshi, who has a major influence over Rajbongshi voters in North Bengal, said recently that the Home Ministry had told him that “there will be a division". READ MORE

Advertisement

What’s the Relationship Between Queen Elizabeth & Colonial Empire? Let’s Learn in Classes With News18

Advertisement

The death of the world’s longest-ruling monarch, Queen Elizabeth II reignited the debate on colonialism. While many have mourned the death of the empress, the empire and its legacy, however, have rubbed many wounds, especially in South Asian and African nations that have been on the receiving ends of the monarchy. The British royal family has been linked to the colonization of many countries across the world including India. The colonial empire for the ‘subjects’ under the rule was a period of oppression, forced labour, and slavery. READ MORE

Bank Holidays in September: Lenders to be Closed for 5 Out of Remaining Days This Month; Check List

Advertisement

Bank Holidays in September: The month of September has already begun and bank holidays this month are already being used up. Amid the onset of the festive season, there are as many as 13 bank holidays in September, out of which eight have taken place in just the first 12 days. There are five bank holidays remaining in September, including the weekend leaves. In case you are planning to visit a bank for some financial work, you must check the list of bank holidays provided by the Reserve Bank of India. READ MORE

Rafael Nadal Congratulates New World Number 1 and US Champion Carlos Alcaraz

Advertisement

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal praised US Open 2022 champion Carlos Alcaraz on winning his first Grand Slam title and becoming the new world number one men’s player. The 19-year-old Alcaraz defeated Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 in a thrilling four-setter. The three hours and 20 minutes long edge of the seat game then finally led Alcaraz to lift his maiden US Open trophy at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, September 11. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here