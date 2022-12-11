News18 Afternoon Digest: HP CM's Oath-Taking at 1:30, Gandhis to Attend; PM Flags off Vande Bharat Train & Heads to Goa Next

Days after assembly election results, Himachal Pradesh CM-Designate Sukhu to take Oath at 1:30 PM; PM Modi flagged off the new Vande Bharat Express in Nagpur and head to Goa to flag off the Mopa airport in Goa.

CM-Designate Sukhu’s Oath-Taking at 1:30 PM; Priyanka, Rahul Among Cong Leaders to Attend

Ending nearly two days of high drama, The Congress leadership Saturday named Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as the 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. Announcing the high commands’ decision, the Congress, during a meeting of the CLP in Shimla on Saturday said Mukesh Agnihotri has been appointed as Deputy Chief Minister. READ MORE

In Nagpur, PM Modi Launches AIIMS, Phase I of ‘Samruddhi Mahamarg’, Metro, Vande Bharat

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Nagpur on Sunday morning. He inaugurated AIIMS Nagpur, whose foundational stone was laid by him in 2017. He also launched phase I of the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, covering a distance of 520 km and connecting Nagpur and Shirdi. READ MORE

B’luru Yellow Alert, Rains in TN Due to ‘Mandous’; Mumbai With ‘Poor’ AQI Awaits Unseasonal Rain for Better Air

Cyclone Mandous brought with it widespread destruction killing at least 4 people in Tamil Nadu, according to top state officials. Heavy rain and strong winds hit several districts damaging property and causing power outages. READ MORE

PM Modi will Not Go to Russia This Year for Annual Meeting with Vladimir Putin: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not travel to Russia for the annual summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin this year, sources said citing “scheduling issues". The annual summit between PM Modi and Putin is the highest institutionalized dialogue mechanism in the strategic partnership between the two countries. READ MORE

‘Can’t be Subservient to a Certain Cricket Board’: Ramiz Raja’s Fresh Attack on BCCI Over Asia Cup Hosting

The tussle between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the BCCI doesn’t seem to be ending soon. The salvo began after ACC president Jay Shah said India won’t travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year and the event would be conducted at a neutral venue. Since then, PCB chief Ramiz Raja has been firing potshots at the Indian cricket board. READ MORE

Sulochana Chavan, Renowned Lavani Singer, Dies at 92; PM Modi Pens Heartfelt Tribute

Renowned Marathi Lavani singer Sulochana Chavan died in Mumbai on Saturday due to age-related ailments, her family said. Chavan, 92, was a Padma Shri recipient. She breathed her last at her south Mumbai residence, her son and Dholki player Vijay Chavan told PTI. READ MORE

