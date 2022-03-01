News18 Afternoon Digest: IAF May Join Rescue Ops in Ukraine; Cooking Oil Cost to Increase & Other Top Stories

C-17 Aircraft May Join Op Ganga Today as Modi Calls on IAF; Indians Advised to Leave Kyiv ‘Urgently’

In order to scale up the ongoing evacuation efforts under Operational Ganga, PM Modi has called for the Indian Air Force to join the evacuation efforts, sources said. LIVE

Beginning of the End? Hope for Normalcy as India’s R-Value Dips to Lowest, Bengal Has Least Infection Rate

The Covid-19 pandemic may just be tracking back in India, at least for now. The R-value or reproduction number for Covid is now standing at 0.55, the lowest ever registered in the course of the three waves of the pandemic. It may be safe to say in these circumstances that the third wave of Covid-19 has subsided in India, with states recording falling number of cases and rising number of recoveries steadily. READ MORE

Cooking Oil, Milk to Become Costlier: How Household Budget to Increase from this Month

As we start the month of March, a lot of financial changes await us. From surge in milk prices to rise in the prices of LPG commercial cylinders. Here are top four changes that will affect your personal finances from this month. READ MORE

BharatPe Co-founder Ashneer Grover Resigns, Says ‘Founder of Company Reduced to…’

Ashneer Grover, the co-founder and managing director of BharatPe, has resigned from the fintech firm amid ongoing controversy at the company. “I write this with a heavy heart as today I am being forced to bid adieu to a company of which I am a founder," Grover wrote in his resignation email. The decision comes few day after he had lost an arbitration that he had filed against the fintech’s decision to launch an investigation against him, with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). READ MORE

Farhan Akhtar’s Ex-wife Adhuna Gives Warning to Trolls Amid His Wedding With Shibani Dandekar

Days after Farhan Akhtar’s wedding with Shibani Dandekar, the actor-director’s ex-wife, Adhuna Bhabani has shared a cryptic post in which she has come down heavily on trolls. In an Instagram post, Adhuna gave a strong warning to social media users, stating that she will block those who spread negativity. READ MORE

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Reliable Flagship That Doesn’t Put a Hole in Your Pocket

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro may not look significantly different from the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, but the former packs loads of upgrades to gain an ‘edge’ over competitors. We get two 50-megapixel cameras and a depth sensor on the back, a 60-megapixel front camera, 68W fast charging support, and Wi-Fi 6e for faster internet connectivity. READ MORE

