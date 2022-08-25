News18 Afternoon Digest: IIT Madras Launches Carbon Zero Challenge 2022, Winners to Get Rs 10 lakh Start-up Seed Grant & Other Stories

Indian Army Officials Donated ‘3 Bottles of Blood’ to Captured Pakistani Terrorist Injured in J-K’s Rajouri

The Indian Army on Wednesday said that the captured Pakistani terrorist, who was injured while trying to infiltrate the country earlier this week, was given ‘three bottles of blood’ by personnel while being treated. READ MORE

IIT Madras Launches Carbon Zero Challenge 2022, Winners to get Rs 10 lakh Start-up Seed Grant

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) Carbon Zero Challenge’s (CZC) next edition is focusing on ‘Resource Depletion and Pollution,’ which has been accelerated by the crises of climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss. READ MORE

‘My hard-earned Money, Not Proceeds of Crime’: Jacqueline on FDs Attached by ED

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has said that her Fixed Deposits (FDs), which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached in connection with the Rs 200 crore PMLA case involving multi-millionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, are her hard-earned money and not proceeds of crime. READ MORE

On Ukraine Independence Day, Biden Announces $3 Billion Military Aid Package

U.S. President Joe Biden marked Ukraine’s Independence Day on Wednesday with $3 billion in security assistance, Washington’s largest aid package since Russia’s invasion six months ago but one that could take months or even years to arrive in Kyiv. READ MORE

Farmer Pays Epic Tribute to Parents in Telangana, Cultivates Picture of Them Using Paddy Seedlings

Paying a rich tribute to his parents, a 72-year-old farmer from Telangana has created a picture of the late genitors with paddy seedlings in his farm field. Nagula Chinna Gangaram, who resides in Chinthalur village of Telangana’s Nizamabad district, has been doing wonders in the field of cultivation by adopting a noted method of organic farming. READ MORE

HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rate Hiked for These Tenors; Check Latest FD Rates Here

HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rates: India’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has again increased its fixed deposit interest rates, within one week of doing the same. The HDFC Bank FD rate hike is applicable on deposits more than Rs 2 crore but less than Rs 5 crore. The new HDFC Bank fixed deposit interest rates have already come into effect from August 25, Thursday, according to the lender’s website. This has been implemented across different tenors. Senior citizens will get extra interest on HDFC Bank fixed deposits. READ MORE

ICC Media Rights Auction Called ‘Global Embarrassment’ After PwC Exit

The International Cricket Council (ICC), the game’s global governing body, is facing heat from broadcasters after PriceWaterHouseCoopers (PwC) announced they no longer will serve as auditors for the bidding process. The latest development has left ICC on a sticky wicket with demands to shun the current closed bidding and instead opt for the e-auction to sell the rights. READ MORE

