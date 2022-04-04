News18 Afternoon Digest: Imran Khan Govt Finalising Names for Caretaker PM; India Plans to Feed Millions in 4 Countries and Other Stories

Imran Khan Govt Finalising Names for Caretaker PM as Move to Dissolve Parliament Reaches SC: Sources

Amid deepening political turmoil in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government is said to be finalising names for caretaker PM for fresh elections, sources said on Monday. This comes a day after Pakistan PM Imran Khan avoided an attempt to oust him and sought fresh elections after dissolving parliament. Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif had termed blocking of the vote “nothing short of high treason" and said on Twitter there would be consequences for “blatant & brazen violation of the Constitution." He added he hoped the Supreme Court would uphold the Constitution. READ MORE

As Part of New Food Scheme, India Plans to Feed Millions in 4 Countries; Move to Push Diplomatic Outreach

India is planning to provide wheat and rice as “gifts" to Yemen, Ethiopia, Syria and Afghanistan, from its overflowing granaries through the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP), two officials familiar with the matter told News18. The gesture would not only further India’s diplomatic outreach, but the proposed scheme would also save the storage and transportation costs of excess foodgrains in state-owned granaries, the officials further said. READ MORE

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis LIVE Updates: Prez Gotabaya Invites All Parties to Take Ministerial Posts; Central Bank Governor Steps Down

Embattled Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday invited the opposition to join a unity government as protests demanding his resignation over a worsening economic crisis spread across the island. “The president invites all political parties in parliament to accept cabinet posts and join the effort to seek solutions to the national crisis," Rajapaksa’s office said in a statement. READ MORE

HDFC to Merge With HDFC Bank, Likely to be the Third Largest Company in India

In a bid to create a financial behemoth, HDFC Bank on Monday has announced the merger of mortgage lender HDFC with the HDFC Bank. In a regulatory filing, HDFC Bank said that its board has approved the amalgamation of HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings with HDFC Limited and HDFC Limited into the HDFC Bank. This merger is likely to create to the third largest entity in India in terms of market capitalisation. HDFC Limited, India’s largest housing finance company has a market capitalisation of Rs 4.44 lakh crore. HDFC Bank, on the other hand, commands a market capitalisation of Rs 8.35 lakh crore, as of April 1. READ MORE

India Reports Under 1,000 Fresh Covid Cases After Nearly Two Years; Active Caseload Lowest in 714 Days

India on Monday reported 913 fresh cases of Covid-19, country’s lowest daily count in nearly two years. The last time India reported under 1,000 Covid cases in a day was on April 18, 2020, when 991 fresh infections were registered. India’s active caseload, currently at 12,597, is also the lowest in almost two years. Before this, the country had under 13,000 active Covid cases last on April 18, 2020. Along with 913 new cases, India also registered 13 new deaths, and 1,316 fresh recoveries on Monday. READ MORE

Six Dead, 12 Injured Due To Gun Violence In California

Six people were shot and killed Sunday in California, with 12 more injured in the latest mass casualty event to spark calls in the United States for new actions to combat gun violence. The shooting occurred Sunday morning in the California capital city of Sacramento around 2:00 AM after a “large fight" broke out in its downtown area, Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a press conference. Officers on patrol nearby heard the gunshots and saw people running, she said. Upon arriving at the scene, “they encountered a large crowd and multiple gunshot victims." READ MORE

