News18 Afternoon Digest: In a Historic First, Supreme Court Livestreams Cases; Decision on Rajasthan CM Likely After Prez Polls & More

Supreme Court Live-Stream Begins; EC to Decide Who Represents Shiv Sena, SC Says on Maharashtra Political Fiasco

The Supreme Court has begun to live-stream its constitution bench proceedings from today, and the hearing of pleas challenging reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections and the row over control of services between the Centre and the Delhi government will be the first regular webcast, among other key cases such as the Maharashtra political row. READ MORE

Decision on Rajasthan CM Likely After Prez Polls, No Disciplinary Action Against Gehlot, Say Sources

Advertisement

The decision on Rajasthan CM’s position will be likely taken after Congress Presidential Elections next month, sources told News18. Meanwhile, Congress sources have said that no disciplinary action will be taken against CM Ashok Gehlot as of now. Gehlot conveyed to the party’s high command that his MLAs have stopped listening to him and they didn’t keep him in loop. READ MORE

Key Anti-CAA Protest Figure Shaheen Kausar Among 250 Held, Security Upped in Delhi Amid Mega Crackdown

The crackdown on Popular Front of India (PFI) continues with fresh arrests on Tuesday in follow up of the September 22 raids in a multi-agency operation spearheaded by the NIA against the outfit for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. At least 200 people linked to the radical outfit PFI have been taken into custody by security agencies across several states. READ MORE

Jaishankar, US Defence Minister Austin Meet, Discuss Security Challenges in the Indo-Pacific

Advertisement

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday met US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin in the Pentagon. Both ministers discussed issues related to stability, security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific. READ MORE

PM Modi Pays Tribute to ‘Dear Friend’ Shinzo Abe at State Funeral in Tokyo, Lauds Former Japan PM’s Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Tokyo on Tuesday to attend the state funeral of former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was attacked on July 8 in the city of Nara during a campaign speech and died later that day. PM Modi paid his tributes to former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the state funeral in Tokyo. READ MORE

Tata, Singapore Airlines Could Merge Vistara, Air India: Report

Advertisement

Aiming to optimize resources and challenge industry leader IndiGo, Tata group and Singapore Airlines Ltd. on their way to merging their airline businesses Air India and Vistara and housing them under a new joint venture. The two companies plan to merge Tata SIA Airlines Ltd, their joint venture which operates Vistara, and Air India, which Tata group acquired last year. In a new joint venture, Singapore Airlines could own a minority stake of as much as 25 per cent in Air India and Vistara. READ MORE

Exclusive | I Genuinely Hope Mohammed Shami Works on His Fitness And Comes Back Strong: Sreesanth on Indian Pacer’s T20 WC Snub​

Advertisement

20 World Cup is around the corner and after a horror show in last year’s showpiece event, expectations are high from India to redeem themselves in the Australian conditions. The Men in Blue have played some dominant cricket this year in the shortest format but the Asia Cup turned out to be a reality check for Rohit Sharma and Co. India struggled in the multi-nation tournament and failed to reach the final as it also exposed some of their flaws which the team management failed to rectify earlier due to their experimentation process in recent times. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here