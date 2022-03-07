News18 Afternoon Digest: In Call with Zelenskyy, Modi Thanks Ukraine for Russia Dialogue; Sensex Drops Below 53,000 & Other Stories

In Call with Zelenskyy, Modi Thanks Ukraine for Russia Dialogue, Seeks Assistance for Evacuation

Prime Minister Modi spoke on phone to President Zelensky of Ukraine and the phone call lasted for about 35 minutes, sources said. The two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine and Modi appreciated the continuing direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine. He thanked President Zelensky for the help extended by the Government of Ukraine in evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine. READ MORE

As 600 Indian Students Wait in Ukraine’s Sumy, MEA Says Will Rescue Them Shortly

Around 600 students, stuck in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, will be evacuated as the Indian embassy officials have reached nearby Poltava and advised them to be prepared to “leave at a short notice", V Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, told News18, in an exclusive interview. “Amidst heavy shelling, the Indian embassy officials have reached Poltava, which is two hours away from Sumy. We advise the students to be prepared to leave at short notice. All of them have been very brave until now, we want them to be just a bit more patient. Every single person will be brought back safely," Muraleedharan said. READ MORE

Sensex Drops Below 53,000 for the First Time in 7 Months amid Russia-Ukraine War, Nifty below 15,900

Key benchmark indices opened in deep-red territory amid geopolitical uncertainties. The BSE Sensex benchmark plunged below the 53,000-mark for the first time in seven months. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 1,326.62 points or 2.44 per cent at 53007.19, and the Nifty was down 357.40 points or 2.20 per cent at 15888. About 561 shares have advanced, 1588 shares declined, and 121 shares are unchanged. Except for Tata Steel, all other stocks on the BSE Sensex were in red in the early trade. ICICI Bank, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, L&T, and Asian Paints (down up to 5 per cent) were the top laggards in the Sensex pack. READ MORE

India Concerned That Russia-Ukraine War Could Hit Spares Supply of T-90 Tanks, MiG-29K in Long Term

The Russia-Ukraine war could impact spares supply and after-sales support for key Russian-origin equipment and platforms such as T-90 tanks, BMP 2 and MiG-29K fighter jets, which form the mainstay of the Indian Armed Forces, even as big-ticket capital procurements, including Very Short Range Air Defence (VSHORAD) systems and Ka-226T utility helicopters, will be stalled for now, News18 has learnt. Highly-placed defence sources told News18 that the Indian defence establishment is concerned about the delay in supply of spares for weapon systems in the long term and other maintenance measures needed to keep the equipment with the Army, Navy and Indian Air Force (IAF) running and is exploring options to arrive at a solution. READ MORE

Russia-Ukraine War Leads to Food Grain Crisis in Middle East. But A Silver Lining for India | Explained

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could result in less bread on the table in several middle eastern countries including Egypt, Lebanon, Yemen and other Arab world countries where millions already struggle to survive. Russia and Ukraine together account for over 30 percent of global wheat exports. The fighting between the two countries continues as Western nations and international organisations continue to impose strict sanctions on Russia. Russia, being one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, could suffer from these sanctions and hurt the supply in the West Asian countries. READ MORE

2022 MG ZS EV SUV with 461 Km Range Launched in India at Rs 21.99 Lakh

MG Motor India has launched the latest iteration of their all-electric SUV. The 2022 MG ZS EV comes with a number of design updates and new features. It also comes with a new iSmart UI which boasts of 75+ features and, of course, a bigger battery for more range. MG has already opened bookings for the MG ZS EV and is expected to commence deliveries very soon. Furthermore, the latest version of the MG ZS EV comes in two variants - Excite and Exclusive. While the former will be available from July 2022, the latter is available for purchase from today itself. READ MORE

