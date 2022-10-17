News18 Afternoon Digest: India Bashing WHO on Cough Syrup Fiasco is Old Tale of Pot Calling the Kettle Black & Other Stories

Sikh Leaders Object to Shinde’s ‘2 Swords & Shield’ Sena Symbol Over Similarities to Khalsa Panth

Sikh community leaders have raised concerns over the party symbol allotted to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction of Shiv Sena. The leaders said, the symbol – “two swords and a shield" – was the religious symbol of the Khalsa panth. Ranjitsingh Kamthekar, former secretary of Gurudwara Sachkhand Board, Nanded, and a local Congress leader has written to Election Commission (EC) to not allow the symbol as it has religious connotations. Kamthekar said if the EC does not act on their complaint, they might move the court for action. READ MORE

Shashi Tharoor Could Lose, But Congress under Mallikarjun Kharge Should Adopt His 10 ‘Ideas’

“Bakrid mein bachenge toh Muharram pe nachenge, pehle mujhe jitao to sahi (If we survive on Bakrid, we will dance on Muharram, but first make me win)," said Mallikarjun Kharge two weeks ago when asked what he plans to do if he wins the Congress president elections. Faced with repeated questions on this count during his campaign in light of his competitor Shashi Tharoor putting out a detailed manifesto, Kharge subsequently said he had a “single-point" agenda to implement the Udaipur declaration of the Congress. This made many in the Tharoor camp wonder if implementing the Udaipur declaration was ever a choice. READ MORE

‘Chaaro Marenge…’: A BMW at 230 Kmph, a Prediction During FB Live & Then a Fatal Crash | Chilling Video

There is a point at 7,000 RPMs where everything fades and the machine becomes weightless and then it disappears, a line from Christian Bale’s ‘Ford vs Ferrari’ movie can pump adrenaline rush into any car enthusiast. However, in Uttar Pradesh, the pursuit for driving the vehicle at high-speed claimed the lives of four friends. READ MORE

Health Matters | India Bashing WHO on Cough Syrup Fiasco is Old Tale of Pot Calling the Kettle Black

It was October 5 when the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that India-made cough syrups could be behind the death of more than 60 children in the West African nation, The Gambia. These syrups were manufactured by Haryana-Sonepat-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals — a company with a controversial past. The news came not just as an allegation but as a damning claim, considering that India holds the reputation of “pharmacy to the world" for the last many decades. READ MORE

Named After Roman God of Underworld, Know How Pluto Got Demoted as a ‘Dwarf Planet’ in #ClassesWithNews18

Pluto has 153 hours a day. One year on Earth is equivalent to 248 years on Pluto. The furthest celestial body in the solar system, it has a diameter of 1,473 miles (2,370 km), less than one-fifth the diameter of Earth, and only about two-thirds as wide as Earth’s moon. Pluto’s orbit around the Sun is unusual compared to the planets: it’s both elliptical and tilted. One of the coldest celestial bodies, it has been placed in the category of ‘dwarf planet’ in 2006, which created a stir on social media. READ MORE

Is UK PM Liz Truss on Her Way Out? Rebel MPs Want Wallace to Lead, with Sunak as Finance Minister

Secret meetings were held between the members of the Conservative Party to oust UK’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss, the Times UK and the Daily Mail said in a report. The meetings were held soon after the Prime Minister Truss appointed Jeremy Hunt as the chancellor to the exchequer removing Kwasi Kwarteng after Truss-Kwarteng mini-budget threatened to upend the economy. Hunt is being accused of mounting a silent coup against his boss. READ MORE

