News18 Afternoon Digest: India, China Hold 14th Round of Military Talks to Resolve Eastern Ladakh Standoff & Other Top Stories

>India, China Hold 14th Round of Military Talks to Resolve Eastern Ladakh Standoff

After a gap of over three months, India and China on Wednesday are holding another round of high-level military talks to resolve the 20-month-long military standoff in the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh, sources in the security establishment said. The 14th round of Corps Commander-level talks are taking place at the Chushul-Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, they said. >READ MORE

>Tamil Nadu CM Greets Party Members, Asks Them to Desist from Meeting Him on Pongal

Advertisement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday urged the DMK functionaries to desist from greeting him in person on Pongal, and said the pandemic situation called for extreme restraint and strict compliance with government’s COVID-19 safety precautions. Though he will be immensely delighted in meeting the party members to exchange greetings, in the present context, particularly amidst increasing Coronavirus cases, it will be prudent to avoid crowding. >READ MORE

>Gangasagar Mela: Adhikari Says Removed from Panel as West Bengal Govt is Scared of Him

After maintaining silence over his removal from a committee constituted to monitor compliance of Covid-19 restrictions at Gangasagar Mela in Sagar Island, Opposition leader (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari broke his silence on Wednesday and called it “a fear factor as the ruling party in West Bengal scared of him". >READ MORE

>‘Can’t Eradicate This Virus’: Top Scientists In US, UK Say Covid Could Be Endemic

US top scientist and advisor Dr Anthony Fauci on Wednesday said that there is no way to eradicate the coronavirus and the United States is close to transitioning to the point where Covid-19 will be manageable disease, according to a report by news agency AFP. >READ MORE

Advertisement

>Gauahar Khan Slams ‘Loser’ Who Said She Broke Up With Kushal Tandon Over Religious Differences

Gauahar Khan is known for giving back to trolls strongly. The actor was recently criticised by a Twitter user who accused her of breaking up with actor Kushal Tandon over religious differences. The user shared a newspaper clipping dated back to 2014 which claimed that Gauahar demanded Kushal to convert into a Muslim. >READ MORE

>Senior Marathi Film TV Actor Rekha Kamat Dies Aged 89

Advertisement

Veteran film and television actor Rekha Kamat died following age-related ailments. She was 89. Rekha was a leading face in various television commercials for the last 50 years. The veteran actor breathed her last at her Mumbai residence, where she was living with her family. The actor was married to veteran film writer C R Kamat. >READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.