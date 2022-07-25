News18 Afternoon Digest: India Gets Its Youngest and First Tribal Woman at Top Office as Droupadi Murmu Takes Oath as President & Other Stories

Mumbai Juhu Beach Visitors Advised to be Cautious as Jellyfish, Tarballs Wash Ashore

Several tarballs and jellyfish got washed ashore on Mumbai’s popular Juhu beach, following which lifeguards asked visitors not to venture into the waters, a police official said on Monday. The blue coloured jellyfish and tarballs, which are lumps of solidified crude oil, surfaced on the beach here on Sunday. READ MORE

Children of Unwed Women & Rape Victims May Include Just Mother’s Name in Certificates, Says Kerala HC

The children of unwed mothers and rape victims can live in this country with the fundamental rights of privacy, liberty, and dignity, the Kerala High Court has said and allowed a person to include his mother’s name alone in the birth certificate, identity certificates and other documents. READ MORE

India Gets Its Youngest and First Tribal Woman at Top Office as Droupadi Murmu Takes Oath as President

President-elect Droupadi Murmu on Monday took the oath of office of the highest constitutional post in the country, followed by thunderous applause at the Central Hall of the Parliament. Murmu is the second woman President of the country, first-ever tribal woman to hold the highest Constitutional post and the first President to be born in independent India. READ MORE

‘Brahmin’ Eateries in Bengaluru Spark Twitter Debate Over Casteism in India

A Twitter user going by @peeleraja shared photos of restaurants and cafes in Bengaluru using the prefix “Brahmin" in their names, available on food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy. Most Indian societies are deeply casteist and the branding of restaurants with a caste name started a debate on the microblogging platform, with opinions differing as to whether or not the tag for the restaurants was meant to be a caste signal. As these subjects often tend to do on social media, there was controversy over the matter. READ MORE

Mirror Line: Saudi Arabia to Build Skyscraper Stretching 121 Kms, Rising Up to 488 Metres

Saudi Arabia will construct one of the world’s largest structures spanning for 121 kilometers in width and reaching up to 488 meters in height in the desert city of Neom. Neom is a hyper-futuristic city envisioned by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. The skyscraper project has been named the ‘Mirror Line’ and is expected to cost $1 trillion. READ MORE

Petrol Price Today Below Rs 100 in Several Cities; Check Petrol, Diesel Rates in Your City

Fuel prices in the country continue their steady streak for more than two months on Monday, July 25. In Delhi, petrol continues to retail for Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel stands at Rs 89.62 per litre. Petrol consumers, in Chennai, can buy the fuel for Rs 102.63 per litre. The cost of one litre of diesel in the city is Rs 94.24 per litre. One litre of petrol in Kolkata is being retailed for Rs 106.03, while a litre of diesel in the capital city of West Bengal is being retailed for Rs 92.76 per litre. READ MORE

World Athletics Championships 2022: Armand Duplantis Bags Pole Vault Title With New World Record

Sweden’s Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis completed his medal collection as he dominated the pole vault for world gold in a new world record on Sunday. Olympic champion Duplantis, seeking an elusive first world title, triumphed with a best of 6.21 metres, bettering by 1cm his previous best set when winning gold at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade in March. READ MORE

