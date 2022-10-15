News18 Afternoon Digest: India Ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, Behind Pak, Sri Lanka & Other Stories

Batting on Uneven Pitch, Tharoor Tells News18, Stays on Front Foot in Quest for Congress Captaincy | Exclusive

Shashi Tharoor, one of the candidates fighting the elections for the Congress president’s post, reached Bihar’s capital Patna for the first time ever on Friday and met people at the historic Sadaqat Ashram. However, during this time, no senior leader of Bihar Congress was seen either at the airport to receive him or at other places, which was in contrast to when the other contended Mallikarjun Kharge arrived here on October 11. READ MORE

‘After a Wait of 36 Years…’: Meghalaya CM Inaugurates ‘Vivanta’, State’s 1st Five Star Hotel

Advertisement

After a wait of 36 years, Meghalaya gets its first five-star category hotel. Chief Conrad Sangma on Friday inaugurated the Vivanta Hotel and emphasized on how important it is for the tourists arriving in the state. Speaking to the media, CM Sangma said, “The Vivanta Meghalaya is another example of the determination to not give up and continue doing things even when faced with a number of challenges and this hotel can be a story of the state of perseverance, commitment and dedication." READ MORE

India Ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, Behind Pak, Sri Lanka & Nepal

India ranked 107 out of 121 countries in the Global Hunger Index 2022 with its child wasting rate at 19.3 per cent, being the highest in the world. The Global Hunger Index (GHI) is a tool for comprehensively measuring and tracking hunger at global, regional, and national levels. READ MORE

Celebrity Education Qualification: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam is a Physics Graduate, Had Average Grades in School

The former president of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, was a scientist and politician who played a leading role in the development of India’s missile and nuclear weapons programmes. Also known as the “Missile Man", he was born on October 15. The day is now celebrated as World Student’s Day to commemorate his birth anniversary. READ MORE

Advertisement

Pakistan One of the Most Dangerous Nations in the World, Says Biden with Reference to Nukes

At a fundraiser in Los Angeles for the US Democrats, US president Joe Biden said Pakistan is ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world.’ “And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion," Joe Biden said, according to the readout of the statement released by the White House. READ MORE

Advertisement

‘Will See 15,000 Cases Per Day’: Singapore’s Covid Wave Due to XBB Omicron Variant to Peak in Mid-Nov

As alarm increases over the new ‘immunity-evasive’ Omicron variant of Covid-19 called the XBB strain, the health minister of Singapore, where the variant is dominating, has said the current wave of Covid-19 in the country will peak by mid-November. READ MORE

Advertisement

Turkish MP Smashes His Phone In Parliament To Oppose Government Bill

Protests inside a parliament are quite common in any democracy around the world. While we often get to see situations escalating into unruly behaviour and even fistfights in parliaments, a recent video from the Parliament of Turkey has left the internet in splits. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here