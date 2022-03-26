News18 Afternoon Digest: India Says Assessing Trade Impact of Sanctions on Moscow, Ties With Russia 'Stand On Own Merit' & Other Stories

India Says Assessing Trade Impact of Sanctions on Moscow, Ties With Russia ‘Stand On Own Merit’

The government on Friday said it is in the process of analysing the impact of sanctions on Moscow for India-Russia bilateral trade and economic cooperation. The US and several Western countries have imposed crippling economic sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. READ MORE

No, Corrupt Politicians Can’t Be Solely Blamed for The IAS Losing Its Way: Former RBI Guv D Subbarao

While political interference, the recruitment examination, induction training, among other things are blamed for the current malaise in the country’s administrative force, it is the lack of incentives and penalties in the system which is leading to the falling reputation of the once highly esteemed IAS officers, writes former RBI governor Duvvuri Subbarao for the Times of India. READ MORE

Advertisement

Birbhum Violence: They Have Threatened to Kill Us Once They’re Out on Bail, Says Rampurhat Woman

Even as the Calcutta high court on Friday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the violence in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, allegations of intimidation continue to surface. Eight people were burnt alive in their homes by a mob in Bogtui village in Rampurhat area in the district, following the killing of local Trinamool Congress’s Panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh on Monday, in an incident that has led to widespread revulsion across the country and has also sparked a political firestorm. READ MORE

Befriending Bearded Men, Quitting Liquor: Here’s How Uyghurs In China Are Landing In Jail

Advertisement

Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang continue to face persecution and genocide at the hands of the Chinese government. A series of reports by news agency Radio Free Asia (RFA) has shed more light on the excesses of the Chinese Communist Party. The news agency documented the plight of Uyghur citizens like Yusup Saqal, Abdureshid Obul and Alimjan Mehmut, all of whom have been jailed and prosecuted for strange ‘crimes’. READ MORE

Wipro Shareholders to Get Rs 5 per Scrip Interim Dividend for 2021-22. Know More

Advertisement

IT major Wipro’s board of directors has approved an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the ongoing financial year, according to a regulatory filing. The board has fixed April 6, 2022, as the “record date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend, the filing said. READ MORE

Australia’s Great Barrier Reef Hit by 6th Mass Bleaching Event Causing Severe Damage

Advertisement

Being the world’s largest coral reef system, Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is known for its mesmerising marine life and picturesque tropical islands. But with rising sea temperatures due to global warming, these reefs are under a constant threat. Recently, the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority (GBRMPA) has confirmed that the reef has witnessed a sixth mass coral bleaching event. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.