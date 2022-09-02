News18 Afternoon Digest: India's 1st Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant Commissioned & Other Stories

Jharkhand Crisis: Governor Ramesh Bais Flies to Delhi, Likely to Meet Amit Shah

Amid a looming political crisis in the state, Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais left for New Delhi on Friday morning. He is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit. As speculation continued to be rife over Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s disqualification as an MLA, a delegation from the ruling UPA alliance in Jharkhand told Bais on Thursday that “leaks" from Raj Bhavan were “creating political instability". Read more

INS Vikrant: 1st Made in India Aircraft-Carrier Commissioned, PM Modi Unveils Plaque

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said INS Vikrant is an example of Indian government’s thrust to making its defence sector self-reliant and has made the country part of the select group of nations who can indigenously make aircraft carriers. Modi also unveiled the Indian Navy’s new ensign which drops the St George’s Cross and incorporates the royal seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Read more

‘Why Are You Being a Parasite? Go Back to India’: American Tourist Racially Abuses Indian Man in Poland

Awhite man racially abused an Indian man in Poland’s capital Warsaw. The undated video which is now going viral on social media, according to users, may have been shot outside Atrium Reduta Shopping Centre in Warsaw. News18 could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. The Twitter user who shared the video claimed that the person was American. Read more

17 Indian Citizens Among Group of 100 Migrants Apprehended While Illegally Crossing into US

Seventeen Indian citizens were among a group of 100 migrants apprehended while illegally climbing over a fence into the US at a border post in California, authorities said. The San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents from the Imperial Beach Station apprehended at around 2 am on Tuesday morning the group of 100 migrants, consisting of citizens from Africa, Asia, and South America. Read more

5-Year-Old Boy Dies at Govt Hospital in MP, Family Alleges No Treatment Was Offered

An inquiry has been ordered by authorities after a family alleged that a five-year-old boy died due to lack of treatment at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district. A senior government official, however, claimed the child had been brought dead to the PHC. Rishi (5) died at the PHC in Bargi area, 35 km from Jabalpur, on Wednesday morning as he received no treatment, claimed his uncle Pawan Kumar. Read more

Argentina Vice President Assasination Bid Foiled, 35-Year-Old Brazilian Held; National Holiday Declared

Police officers in Buenos Aires have detained Brazilian 35-year-old Fernando Sabak Montiel who on late Thursday night pointed a gun at Argentine vice president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, news agency Buenos Aires Times reported citing Argentine security minister Aníbal Fernández. Read more

Ethereum Merge: Beyond the Hype, What Does the Blockchain’s ‘Proof of Work’ to ‘Proof of Stake’ Shift Mean

Starting September 6, Ethereum will transform fundamentally. The blockchain will completely transition from its present, energy-guzzling Proof-of-Work state (PoW) to the 99.95% more energy-efficient Proof of Stake (PoS). Read more

