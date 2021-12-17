News18 Afternoon Digest: India’s 5G Spectrum Auctions May Be Delayed Again - Here’s Why & Other Stories

>Cong MLA Apologises for Comparing K’taka Speaker’s Position to Rape as Laughter in House Adds to Outrage

Former Karnataka speaker and senior Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar on Friday apologised for his unsavoury “when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy" remark in the Karnataka Assembly that sparked outrage. In his comments, Kumar had further likened the Speaker’s position to that of a rape victim. >READ MORE

>India’s 5G Spectrum Auctions May Be Delayed Again - Here’s Why

India’s 5G spectrum auctions will likely be delayed again, a report in Economic Times has suggested. This, according to the report, is because the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has informed the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) that it is likely to submit pricing recommendations only in March. The report cited government officials as saying that if this is the case, 5G auctions will happen sometime in July and not in April-May, as the government had announced earlier. >READ MORE

>North India Set to Shiver as Cold Wave Likely to Bring Mercury Further Down, Northwest to See Dip: IMD

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely over Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, parts of Gujarat and north Rajasthan over the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. The mercury is predicted to drop by two to four degrees Celsius in most parts of northwest India, adjoining central India and Gujarat over the next four to five days, it said. >READ MORE

>Rs 76000-crore Push to Semiconductors: In Software-obsessed India, Hardware Finally Gets Place in the Sun

The Union Cabinet, on December 15, approved a much-awaited ‘comprehensive programme for the development of a sustainable semiconductor and display ecosystem’. Holding up a silicon wafer and a semiconductor chip, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, outlined the focus areas in a press briefing that’s sure to garner attention from major global semiconductor firms. >READ MORE

>Woman Compensated With Rs 4 Lakh After Getting Fired for Using Expletives for Boss

If you’ve spent significant time in the corporate world, you would know that you cannot choose your boss. You have to make do with whoever you report to and that person may be a devil in disguise in your life. Everyone, at some point of time, must have wanted to just hurl expletives at his or her boss without pondering about the consequences. A lady in Australia has not just gone ahead and done it but got paid $6,000 in return. >READ MORE

>Melania Trump Joins NFT Craze, To Auction Print of Her ‘Cobalt Blue Eyes’

Former U.S. first lady Melania Trump has launched her non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain technology venture, joining a growing list of celebrities offering digital memorabilia to tap into the recent frenzy around such assets. The first NFT, named “Melania’s Vision", is a watercolor art by artist Marc-Antoine Coulon, and “embodies Melania’s cobalt blue eyes", according to a statement issued by Melania Trump’s office. >READ MORE

