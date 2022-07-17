News18 Afternoon Digest: India's First Transgender Pilot Still Worried About Flying High & Other Stories

India’s First Transgender Pilot Still Worried About Flying High

Adam Harry, India’s first transgender pilot, is still worried about realising his flying dreams despite a clarification from the country’s aviation regulator on trans persons becoming pilots, saying the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has made it clear that flying duties cannot be assigned to those on hormonal therapy. READ MORE

Communal Clashes in Kannauj After Miscreants Throw Meat In Temple Compound, SP Suspended

Communal clashes took place in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh after some unidentified miscreants allegedly threw pieces of meat in the compound of a village temple and desecrated idols at two places which led to protests during which several shops were set on fire, police said. The police added that the gate of a graveyard was also damaged in the violence that ensued. READ MORE

Assam CM Sarma Says Namsai Declaration with Arunachal Pradesh ‘Historic’ Step in Resolving Border Dispute

Assam is committed to resolve the border disputes with its four neighbouring states to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a united North East, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday. Assam has disputes with Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland and “we have already taken significant steps with the first two states in resolving the issues", Sarma said at a press conference here. READ MORE

How Wickremesinghe Has Become Permanent Fixture in Sri Lanka’s Politics; Do Others Stand a Chance?

The most feared and hated man in Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, fled under the cover of darkness on July 13. The ‘Aragalaya’ or ‘Aragalists’ (meaning ‘struggle’ in Sinhalese), who had led nationwide protests demanding his resignation, have achieved the impossible. But their fight is not yet over. They want an “honest" man, with a vision, to be the next President, opposing acting President and incumbent Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s bid for the top post. READ MORE

Sula Vineyards IPO Coming Soon as Company Files Papers with SEBI; Price, Dates, Key Details

Sula Vineyards, India’s largest wine-maker, has filed draft papers with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India, or SEBI, to raise capital through an initial public offering. The Sula IPO will be an entirely offer for sale issue, with up to 25,546,186 put up for sale, whereby selling shareholders will receive all the proceeds. The Nashik-based company has not finalised the date or price of the IPO yet but has said that the shares are worth a face value of Rs 2 each. READ MORE

Gwalior Restaurant Fined Rs 20,000 For Delivering Chicken Curry Instead of Matar Paneer

Abig goof-up in an order cost a restaurant a Rs 20,000 fine. The incident is reported from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, where a vegetarian family mistakenly received a non-vegetarian order from Jiwaji Club. The Jiwaji Club is a renowned club in the city. The family, after receiving the wrong order, took matters to the consumer forum where the verdict was given in favour of the complainants. READ MORE

