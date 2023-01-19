News18 Afternoon Digest: IndiGo Flyer Recounts Door Incident; Tejasvi Surya Calls It ‘Political Hit Job’ & Other Stories

In top news of the afternoon, News18 brings to you the row over allegations of sexual harassments against chief of Wrestling Federation of India, Tejasvi Surya calling the furore over the “inadvertent opening of emergency exit door of a flight as a “political hit job" and PM Modi’s one-day Mumbai trip among other developments.

Women as Members, a Panel of 3 to Probe Sexual Abuse Charges Against Wrestling Federation Chief: Sources

The sports ministry is mulling to form a three-member committee to look into the allegations of sexual harassment by women wrestlers against the chief of Wrestling Federation of India, sources told News18 on Thursday. The committee likely to have two women representatives as it will ensure that women wrestlers are “able to share their concerns better". READ MORE

‘Good Karma’: IndiGo Flyer Recounts Door Incident; Tejasvi Surya Calls It ‘Political Hit Job’

Advertisement

Amid furore over the “inadvertent opening of an emergency door" of a Chennai-Tiruchirapalli IndiGo Airline flight by Tejasvi Surya on December 10, the Bengaluru South MP has called the incident “a political hit job". READ MORE

UPSC to Interview 3 Officers for Position of Next Drug Controller General of India | All You Need to Know

The Union Public Service Commission will be conducting interviews for the appointment of the Drug Controller General of India next week. The top contenders referred by the health ministry to the commission include three officers – Dr VG Somani, Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi and Dr Jai Prakash. Casually known as ‘personal talk with the probables’, the interview conducted by UPSC is slated to take place on January 27. READ MORE

PM in Mumbai: With Huge Cutouts of Modi, Shinde & Fadnavis, BJP-Sena Gear Up for Show of Strength

Advertisement

Large size cut outs of PM Modi, Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis have been put up at Mumbai’s at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The cutouts have also been put up outside former CM Uddhav Thackeray’s residence in Bandra. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Nora Fatehi Claims Conman Sukesh Wanted Her to Be His ‘Girlfriend’, Jacqueline ‘Waiting in Line’

CNN News18 has gained access to Nora Fatehi’s statement to the court in the Rs 215 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Nora had recently visited Delhi’s Patiala House Court to record her statement as a witness in the case. In her statement, she claimed that Sukesh wanted her to be his girlfriend and in exchange for it, he would take care of her and her family financially. Apart from Nora, Jacqueline Fernandez was also linked to Sukesh. READ MORE

Advertisement

‘Ishan, You Scored 200 and Didn’t Play 3 Matches’: Rohit Sharma’s Cheeky Remark, Kishan’s Epic Reply

Advertisement

Shubman Gill became the latest entrant into the double-ton club in ODI cricket on Wednesday, January 18 as he smashed 208 runs against New Zealand in the first ODI at Hyderabad. The Indian opener joined the likes of Rohit Sharma, as well as Ishan Kishan, who most recently smashed a double ton against Bangladesh last year. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here