News18 Afternoon Digest: Indira Gandhi 'Allowed' Bhindranwale to Become Frankenstein Monster, Says Op Blue Star Commander & Other Stories

Latest news on the Union Budget 2023, another case of ‘unruly’ airline behaviour, Peshawar Mosque attack and other stories.

Indira Gandhi ‘Allowed’ Bhindranwale to Become Frankenstein Monster: Man who Led Op Blue Star

Retired Lt Gen (retd) Kuldeep Singh Brar, who had led Operation Blue Star in 1984 to flush out extremists from Golden Temple in Amritsar, said late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had “allowed" militant leader to grow into a sort of Frankenstein monster and then take him down when he reached the top. READ MORE

Your Simplest Guide to Understanding What the Union Budget Is

The Union Budget of a year, commonly known as the annual financial statement, is a declaration of the estimated receipts and expenditures of the government for that specific year, as per Article 112 of the Indian Constitution. READ MORE

Punched And Spat on Crew, Walked Semi-Nude: Mid-Air Drama on Vistara Flight by ‘Drunk’ Italian Woman

Shankar Mishra-like cases continue to mar airlines with a new incident shocking the passengers. This time the incident took place on a Vistara flight from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai when a 45-year-old ‘drunk’ Italian woman allegedly punched a cabin crew member and spat on another. READ MORE

Peshawar Mosque Attack: 83 Dead, Over 150 Injured; Pak Taliban Claims Responsibility

The death toll in the Peshawar Mosque blast has risen to 83 and over 150 people were injured after a Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up in a mosque packed with worshippers during afternoon prayers on Monday. The incident took place in the high-security zone in Pakistan’s restive northwestern Peshawar city and among those dead, most were police officers. READ MORE

Anurag Kashyap: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise Made Me Want to Pick Up the Phone and Apologise to Abhay Deol | Exclusive

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has always been known for spearheading new-age experimental cinema. He has been credited for the rise of independent cinema in the early 2000s and his early films gained attention for their dark and noir themes and captured the essence of realistic India. READ MORE

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Visit Rishikesh Ashram Ahead Of Border Gavaskar Trophy

Former India captain and star batter Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma visited Rishikesh as they took on another spiritual journey days after their reported visit to Neem Karoli Baba’s ashram. Moreover, the couple had also visited a spiritual guru in Vrindavan. READ MORE

