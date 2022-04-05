News18 Afternoon Digest: Intel Bodies on March 31 Gave UP Police Info of 16 Eyeing Gorakhnath Temple & Other Stories

4 Terror Attacks in a Day, Rise in Weapon and Ammo Seizures at Border Hint at Pak Plans for J&K

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a spike similar to the one seen in October in terror attacks against civilians and security forces. This coupled with the drone seizures by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the border areas hints at a busy year ahead for security forces in the Valley. READ MORE

Exclusive | Intel Bodies on March 31 Gave UP Police Info of 16, including Abbasi, Eyeing Gorakhnath Temple

On March 31, intelligence agencies shared with Uttar Pradesh police the profiles of 16 people plotting an attack on the Gorakhnath temple, sources told CNN-News18 on Monday. Meetings were held between the state police and intelligence officials towards the end of March, they said. One of the profiles shared was of IIT graduate Ahmed Murtuja Abbasi, they added. READ MORE

Murmurs Over Trouble in Jharkhand Govt as Congress Summons 30 State Leaders to Delhi for ‘Further Deliberations’

Rumour mills are abuzz that all might not be well in the JMM-led coalition government of Jharkhand after state’s Congress in charge Avinash Pande summoned 30 senior party leaders, including the four ministers of the party, to Delhi for further deliberations. READ MORE

BJP’s 100, Cong’s Zero in 17 States: Triggering Thrill & Tension, How RS Records Have Proved for Top Parties

The BJP has touched 100 seats in the Rajya Sabha becoming the first party to do so in the last three decades. The new tally comes after biennial elections to the upper house in Assam, Tripura and Nagaland in the polls held on Thursday. READ MORE

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to Address UN Security Council for 1st Time Since Russian Invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to address the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, the first time he will address the most powerful UN organ since Russia’s invasion of his country and after streets strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians were found in the suburbs of Kyiv, sparking worldwide horror and condemnation. READ MORE

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked for 13th Time in Two Weeks; Up by Rs 9.50; Know Fuel Rates

The prices of petrol and diesel continued to rise on Tuesday. While petrol price was hiked by another 80-84 paise, diesel price was surged by 80-85 paise on April 5. This was the 13th hike in fuel prices in two weeks. The state-run oil marketing companies started revising oil prices on March 22 after a long hiatus of a four-and-half month. Since then, the petrol and diesel prices have soared by nearly Rs 9.50 per litre in just two weeks. READ MORE

Anand Mahindra Slammed for ‘Romanticising’ Poverty in Tweet on India’s Two-wheelers

Anand Mahindra recently shared his opinion on why India “makes the most two-wheelers in the world". Surprisingly, it was a photo of a man and a woman on a motorcycle, together with a pile of mats and a towering stack of plastic chairs. Mahindra tweeted: “Now you know why India makes the most two-wheelers in the world. We know how to carry the highest volume of cargo per square inch of wheel… We are like that only… #Sunday". Necessity is the mother of invention, it is said, and necessity in this case might well have meant poverty. Twitter users saw no cause for celebration, even though people’s tenacity in making their daily living is certainly commendable. Of late, many movies have also come under fire for glorifying poverty or romanticising it into cinematic fodder. READ MORE

