The latest news on the land subsidence crisis in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding, Mamata Banerjee’s brand in Tripura and other top stories on News18 Afternoon Digest.

Ex-CM’s ‘Sinking’ Alert, Govt Team Reaches Doda: Action as J&K in Panic Post Joshimath-like Cracks

The land subsidence crisis in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda seems to be worsening and has become a cause of worry for locals and administration alike. So far 21 structures have developed cracks, including a mosque and a religious school for girls at Nai Basti village in the Thathri municipality of Doda. READ MORE

On Rampur Streets, Naked Woman Spotted Ringing Doorbells at Midnight; UP Cops Solve Mystery

Imagine a random woman ringing your house doorbell in the middle of the night and disappearing. Now imagine this happening to multiple residents in your neighborhood – this was the nightmare haunting residents of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, before the cops solved the mystery. READ MORE

Dahisar, Mulund Among 5 Places to Get Air Purifiers BMC Unveils as Over Rs 52k Cr Budget

The Budget estimate for the financial year 2023-24 is proposed to be Rs 52,619.07 crores which is 14.52 per cent higher than the Budget estimate for 2022-23 which was Rs 45,949.21 crores. For the first time in BMC history, capital expenditure is more than revenue, civic body chief Chahal said. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

‘Mamata Didi is a Brand’: Sushmita Dev Pins Hopes on Bengal CM’s ‘Good Governance’ Model for Tripura Victory

For the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the newest player in Tripura, elections to the Northeastern state will not be a cakewalk. However, Sushmita Dev — who resigned from the Congress to join Mamata Banerjee’s party in 2021 — believes that the West Bengal chief minister’s governance model is TMC’s strength and will help it tide over the electoral battle. READ MORE

Chinese Spy Balloons: US Says Another Transiting Latin America; Smoke Seen in Montana’s Skies

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder told US-based news media outlets that the agency has spotted another Chinese spy balloon over Latin America on Friday (local time). READ MORE

Sidharth-Kiara To Treat Wedding Guests With Spa Vouchers and Desert Safaris; Deets Inside

If reports are to be believed, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot on February 6. Even though the Shershaah stars have not issued any official statement so far, several media reports have been sharing details regarding the wedding venue, guest list and much more. Now, it has been reported that guests at Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding will be treated with spa vouchers and desert safaris. Reportedly, the couple has hired several luxury cars for the same. READ MORE

‘First Pregnant Transman’: Couple in Kerala Announce Pregnancy, Duo to Welcome Baby in March

In a first in more ways than one way, a transgender couple from Kerala’s Kozhikode is expecting their first baby in March. The baby will be fathered by Zahad (23) , reportedly the first trans man to get pregnant through conception in India, and his partner of three years, transwoman Ziya Paval (21). READ MORE

Will Kiara Advani Walk Down The Aisle in a Saree or Lehenga?

Kiara Advani’s style has always been a blend of contemporary with a hint of tradition. A glamorous mix of silhouettes married to classic drapes, there’s an array of styles the star has experimented with. READ MORE

