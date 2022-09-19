News18 Afternoon Digest: Jodhpur Doctor Booked After Chaining Dog to Car, Dragging It Around City & Other Top Stories

Jodhpur Doctor Chains Dog to Car, Drags Around City; Booked After Social Media Uproar | WATCH

A video going viral on social media shows a dog tied to a car being dragged on the road by the driver in Jodhpur in Rajasthan. The driver has been identified as a renowned plastic surgeon at a Rajasthan government hospital. READ MORE

Bihar: Days After Begusarai Horror, Firing in Patna Leaves 6 Injured, Bike-borne Assailants Open Fire in Hajipur in Fresh Shooting Incidents

A week after the horrific shooting incident in Begusarai, two separate incidents of firing were reported in Bihar. The first incident was reported in the state capital Patna where a fight between Patna University students and locals turned ugly resulting in a firing that injured around six people on Sunday night. READ MORE

With Queen Laid to Rest, Goodbyes for Monarchy Too? Charles Faces Challenge of ‘Not My King’ Stirrings

Queen Elizabeth II’s long life and reign has come to an end. While the UK will finally bid adieu to its beloved monarch today on her funeral, it is necessary to note that she was not just the Queen of the United Kingdom, but also of 14 other countries, including Canada and others in Asia and the Caribbean. These are referred to as the Commonwealth realms and are distinct from the Commonwealth of Nations, a loose confederation of 54 former British Empire countries, the majority of which are no longer subjects of the monarchy. READ MORE

‘I Told Bank I Don’t Need Loan Anymore’: Auto Driver on Cloud Nine After Winning Rs 25 Cr Onam Lottery

An auto-rickshaw driver who was planning to work as a chef in Malaysia won the Rs 25 crore Onam bumper lottery in Kerala on Sunday, just a day after his application for a Rs 3 lakh loan was approved. Even more intriguing, Anoop, a resident of Sreevaraham, purchased the winning ticket, TJ 750605, on Saturday. But it was not his first choice, he told reporters present at the agency where he purchased the ticket. READ MORE

KWK 7: Gauri Khan Talks About SRK, Her Love Story, Reveals the Dating Advice She Gave Suhana

In July, News18 reported that Gauri Khan will be making her comeback on Koffee With Karan with her friends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. Today, Karan Johar dropped the teaser of the episode featuring Gauri, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey and it promised too much fun. The promo began with Karan asking Gauri about the dating advice she gives to Suhana Khan, her daughter. To this, Gauri jokingly replies, “Never date two boys at the same time." READ MORE

Credit Card, Debit Card New Rules from Next Month: All You Need to Know About Tokenisation

The last date to tokenise your credit cards and debit cards is fast approaching, and if you do not follow this new mandate by the Reserve Bank of India, you may have to give more time while making online payments. After a host of delays in implementation, the credit card and debit card tokenisation rules will come into effect from October 1. Under these rules, domestic merchants cannot store your card information like its number and CVV when you make an online payment. The RBI has notified these tokenisation guidelines to make the online payment system more secured and safe, whereby consumers will have the ultimate authority before anyone can access their sensitive information. READ MORE

