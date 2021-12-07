News18 Afternoon Digest: Jyotiraditya Scindia Directs Delhi Airport to Introduce More Covid Testing Facilities & Other Top Stories

>Over 20 Lakh Indian WhatsApp Accounts Banned: WhatsApp May Ban You For These 8 Reasons

WhatsApp recently announced that it has banned over 20 lakh accounts in India from using its services in the month of October 2021. It had earlier banned over 30.27 lakh Indian accounts for violating its terms of service. As mandated by the new IT rules in India-Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021- WhatsApp publishes monthly reports on what action it takes in response to grievances received from WhatsApp users in India. >READ MORE

>Jyotiraditya Scindia Directs Delhi Airport to Introduce More Covid Testing Facilities

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday asked the authorities at the national capital’s IGI Airport to ease passenger hassles by introducing more Covid testing facilities. In a meeting with the authorities here, the minister called for “better crowd management" at the airport, sources said. As per the Central guidelines issued recently, passengers from “At-risk" countries require to undergo Covid testing on their arrival in India. >READ MORE

>Kerala to Move SC as Tamil Nadu Again Opens Shutters of Mullaperiyar Dam at Night. What’s the Dispute?

Angering Kerala, Tamil Nadu on Monday opened nine shutters of the Mullaperiyar Dam in view of the rising water level in the reservoir and shut down three of them after 10 PM. Terming the move as ‘irresponsible’ the Kerala government said that it resulted in the inundation of a few areas and the state will approach the Supreme Court. >READ MORE

>Omicron 1st Step Towards Pandemic Becoming Endemic? As Variant Causes ‘Mild Illness’, Experts to ‘Wait & Watch’

The newly-emerged Omicron variant has been ringing alarm bells in the world. But could it be the first step towards Covid-19 becoming an endemic? And if yes, how would that be good for the world? According to reports, the virus is now spreading ‘faster than ever’ in South Africa, where the variant first emerged, but there are early indications that omicron may cause less severe illness than other forms of the virus. >READ MORE

>India, Russia Decide to Provide Immediate Humanitarian Assistance to Afghan People

India and Russia on Monday underlined that the Afghan soil should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing any terrorist groups including ISIS, the Al-Qaeda and the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and decided to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people. >READ MORE

>Mumbai Woman Duped of Rs 38 Lakh by ‘Godman’ Who Promised Her Job With ‘Online Havan’

A45-year-old woman from Mumbai who has been unemployed for 10 years and looking for a job for a long time, was reportedly duped of Rs38 lakh by a crook who posed as a ‘godman’ and promised to solve the woman’s problems. The accused told the woman all her problems can be solved if he performs a ‘havan’ for her online. The woman, who had been desperate to get a job all this time, allegedly gave him all of her jewellery and savings she had to the fraudster, thinking the ‘online havan’ might actually solve her problems. >READ MORE

>‘Those Two Guys Have to Play’: Former England Pacer Wants India to Back Mayank Agarwal And Shreyas Iyer For South Africa Tests

India batters Mayank Agarwal and Shreyas Iyer scored a century each during the two-match Test series against New Zealand. While Mayank was making his return to Test cricket and struck 150 in Mumbai, Iyer made a sparkling debut in Kanpur with a hundred in first innings and fifty in the second. On the other hand, India’s Test mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane continued their search for a big score. While Pujara has now gone 40 innings without a Test ton, Rahane’s last hundred came in December 2020 during the Australia tour. >READ MORE

