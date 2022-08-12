News18 Afternoon Digest: Kashmir Civilian Killings List Grows by One as Militants Kill Another Bihar Labourer & Other Stories

News18 Explains: Another Attack by a Pit Bull in Gurugram Shocks; are the Dogs Really Dangerous?

In another shocking incident, a 36-year-old woman was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition on Thursday after she was attacked by a Pit Bull dog in Gurugram, causing serious injuries. The woman, a domestic help, was attacked by the dog in the morning when she went to a house where she works, the police said. READ MORE

Kashmir Killings Continued: More Deaths Add to List as Militants Now Kill Migrant from Bihar

Jammu and Kashmir has been seeing a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces, and targeted civilian killings over the past few months. In a latest attack on Friday, a non-local labourer was killed by militants in the Bandipora district. Sources told news agency IANS that at around 1 a.m., “militants fired at Muhammad Amrej, 19, a non-local labourer in Sadnara village of Bandipora’s Hajin area". READ MORE

Free Fall of Freebies: It Started With Mixer-Grinders, Stooped to Money & Came Crashing Down With the Moon

Observing that freebies and social schemes are two different concepts, the Supreme Court has called for a balance to be struck between the economy losing money and welfare measures. The court also ruled out the possibility of considering a plea to de-recognise parties that make promises to give freebies. READ MORE

Anubrata Mondal ‘Ruled’ Birbhum, Administration Was under His Thumb, Locals Tell News18

A video has emerged on the internet, purportedly featuring arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal speaking to a police officer. “What’s the time?" the TMC leader is seen asking. “5pm," says the officer. “Arrest them by 7pm, or I will burn everything down. I am giving you time; otherwise, I’d destroy everything. Development is happening here," Anubrata Mondal is seen saying. READ MORE

Pardon for Lee Jae-yong Shows South Korea’s Reliance on Samsung and the Chaebols

South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol reinstated Samsung Electronics Co vice chairman Lee Jae-yong’s right to work after granting a presidential pardon Friday, news agencies reported. A report by news agency AFP said that the pardon of Lee Jae-yong is in line with the South Korean government’s practice of freeing business leaders convicted of corruption. Lee Jae-yong spent 18 months in prison for allegedly attempting to bribe a sitting president. He is also accused of bribing the government to approve his succession. READ MORE

GST On Rent: These Tenants Need to Pay 18% Tax On Renting House; Check Details

AGST-registered tenant needs to pay a goods and services tax of 18 per cent for renting a residential property, according to the new GST rules effective from July 18. Earlier, only commercial properties like offices or retail spaces given on rent attracted GST. However, the tenant can claim the GST paid under input tax credit as a deduction. READ MORE

India’s 75th Independence Day: 5 Books to Learn About The Country’s Fight for Freedom

We are about to enter the 75th year of Independence this August 15. The day will be celebrated with great honour and pride by the entire nation. It marks the historic occasion as India secured independence from colonial rule after two hundred years of suppression under the Britishers. Many students, however, may not any idea how things changed in our favour and how Britishers were forced to decolonise India. With the very special day around the corner, let’s get a good book to learn how our country accomplished such a remarkable feat. READ MORE

