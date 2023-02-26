News18 Afternoon Digest: Kashmiri Pandit Shot Dead by Terrorists; Man, Grandson Killed as Scooty Gets Hit & More

In another hit-and-drag case that has come to light, a man and his grandson were killed after the scooty they were travelling on was hit by a truck that kept on speeding with the two-wheeler stuck under it for a distance in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba. READ MORE

Terrorists shot and killed a Kashmiri Pandit in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, according to officials. The terrorists shot the man in the Achan area of the south Kashmir district in the morning hours, they said.

Mother's blessings, a mega show of strength at Raj Ghat, and an emotional address to colleagues and supporters readied Delhi deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia for CBI questioning on Sunday amid claims and apprehensions by his party of his arrest.

A deserted little road snakes alongside deserted homes near the Dnipro river in Kherson. Most homes are marked by shelling from the Russians just across the river. Shelling, rocket attacks, bullet marks from snipers across the road - the Russians hit this Ukrainian side with what they have and when they like. Not missiles though, you wouldn't need those for firing at such close range.

Akshay Kumar, Bollywood's resident Mr Prolific, seems to be heading towards one more commercial failure. The actor had several theatrical releases in 2022. None worked. Now, Raj Mehta's comedy-drama Selfiee, in which Kumar plays a superstar seeking a driving licence who takes on a Regional Transport Office inspector (Emraan Hashmi), is crawling at the box office.

UP Board officials have apprehended 65 impersonators from all over the state. The UP Board Examinations 2023 for Classes 10 and 12 commenced on February 16, and are being administered by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). According to the timeline, the UPMSP class 10 exams will end on March 3, while the class 12 exams will end on March 4. The UP government has issued stringent restrictions for students who would be taking the examinations.

